MUMBAI — There are sports pics: and then there is “Rashmi Rocket.”
To state that the film is different from the standard template of such movies, irrespective of whether they are fiction, fact or dramatized truth, is to state the obvious and the most refreshing aspect about this film.
Riveting and thoroughly entertaining, and yet hard-hitting in the second half where it matters, “Rashmi Rocket” (never mind the apt but not so consumer-friendly title) picks upon more than just a sport. It shines light on a barely-known aspect of sport that actually discriminates viciously between male and female sportspersons—and that too at a global level. It takes cognizance of the vital fact that a woman athlete should be treated on par with a man—despite some basic natural differences.
The protagonist here, Rashmi Vira (Taapsee Pannu), hails from a happy family in Bhuj. She plays a tourist guide who as a school-kid was known for her record-breaking speed as a sprinter. However, she will not compete in this department now despite her mother Bhanuben (Supriya Pathak) egging her on for her own reasons.
Though a family friend in the army, Dr. Ejaz Qureshi (Akash Khurana), she comes to know army officer Captain Gagan (Priyanshu Painyuli), who notices her speed by chance and eggs her on to take running up professionally. As expected, she soon makes it to the all-India level despite the fact that she is unfamiliar with the techniques, art and rules of being a professional athlete.
Her speed, though, takes everyone unawares, but rubs Dilip Chopra (Varun Badola), an important person in the selection board, the wrong way. A significant contributing reason is that his own daughter, Niharika (Miloni Jhonsa) is until then tops in the team on merit. When Rashmi wins gold medals at the international level, things begin to go wrong. She is taken for a series of medical tests and humiliated—her testosterone levels are abnormally high. The media is made aware and there is widespread buzz that Rashmi is a man. The net result is that she is banned.
And here comes the one weak point in the film. A crusading lawyer, Eeshit (Abhishek Banerjee) comes to know of the case and almost butts into Rashmi’s life. He has his reasons: he has been studying victimized sportswomen and wants Rashmi to fight for herself and her honor.
I call this a weak point (compared to an otherwise near-perfect script) because it is surprising that a girl who is a born fighter for herself and others all along calmly accepts injustice without intending to fight her oppressors, until Eeshit appears on the scene!
And so comes a point when Rashmi, now married to Gagan, agrees to Eeshit fighting her case. And what happens next forms the rest of the film.
To the credit of the writers and directors, at no point is the film morose, maudlin or dark. It keeps you smiling and entertained with its sudden bursts of humor and satire and some great drama even in the courtroom sequences as real examples of victimized sportswomen blend with this story’s fictional elements. The film goes to a logical conclusion and there is a happy twist almost near the climax that also helps support Rashmi’s case.
(Incidentally, am I missing a film or two when I call Ms Taapsee a courtroom specialist now after “Pink,” “Mulk” and this film?)
The dialogues match the superbly-written screenplay and prove to be another high-point. Akarsh Khurana had done a super job earlier in the 2018 “Karwaan” too, but over here, his direction is much more audience-friendly—and more sensitive. A few sequences in the second half could have become cheap or crass, but his writers and he take care of that.
Amit Trivedi’s music may have Gujarat in its essence but is hardly memorable. His BGM is better. Kausar Munir’s lyrics are another dampener. The cinematography by Neha Parti Matiyani, the production design by Durgaprasad Mahapatra and Rohit Chaturvedi’s costumes are, however, perfectly done.
Like any good film, “Rashmi Rocket” also rests a lot on its performances. And Taapsee again scores high in her “authors-backed role.” She is specially arresting, however, in the first half of the film as the carefree, headstrong Rashmi who does exactly what she wants.
Priyanshu Painyuli is impressive in a largely stoic role. But in a minor irritant again, we wonder how his character gets so much time to be with his wife, especially now that he has been promoted to the rank of Major! Supriya Pathak is outstanding as Bhanuben. Another good performance comes from Abhishek Banerjee as the deceptively clownish counsel. And Supriya Pilgaonkar is excellent as the judge.
In smaller roles, Umesh Prakash Jagtap as the cop, Mantra as the coach, Chahat Tewani as Rashmi in her childhood, Kshitee Jog as the doctor, Zafar Karachiwala as the defense counsel and co-writer Lisha Bajaj as the nurse get special marks. And Akash Khurana as Dr. Ejaz is an effortless natural under the direction of his son, Akarsh Khurana! The rest are all good, though Miloni Jhonsa and Namita Dubey do veer towards stereotypes.
This is the fourth (!!!) movie in 20 months of lockdown that has genuine carry-home-with-you value, the other three being “Ludo,” “BellBottom” and “Shershaah.”
Now this should tell you a lot about this movie, right?
Rating: ****
Produced by: Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand & Pranjal Khandhdiya
Directed by: Akarsh Khurana
Written by: Nandha Periyasamy and Aniruddha Guha with Akarsh Khurana, Lisha Bajaj & Kanika Dhillon
Music: Amit Trivedi
Starring: Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Manoj Joshi, Chirag Vohra, Akash Khurana, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Varun Badola, Lisha Bajaj, Abhishek Banerjee, Fami Basumatary, Boloram Das, Namita Dubey, Shwetha Gadad, Apeksha Iyer, Kshitee Jog, Goral Joshi, Zafar Karachiwala, Dilshad Khurana, Mantra, Ojas Rawal, Zarin Shihab, Palak Singh, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Chahat Tewani, Miloni Jhonsa, Umesh Prakash Jagtap & others
