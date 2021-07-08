MUMBAI — The director and co-writer of “Rickshawala” is an ex-journalist and a friend, and I have often wished and once hinted to him that he should try his hand at a mainstream commercial film as well, whose definition itself has changed over the decades.
It is a bit sad to see really good directorial talent just going on the offbeat track and releasing his subjects and winning multiple awards at festivals, which is good for the man and his rep, but we miss a potentially great talent in mainstream—where today we have a Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty, Nitesh Tiwari, R. Balki, S.S. Rajamouli and others complementing each other and co-existing.
This is one more arty or midstream short from Ram Kamal Mukherjee and highlights the grim (and grimy) reality of Kolkata’s rickshawalas, a tribe that actually pulls them manually and who are considered (much like Mumbai’s victorias, which thankfully are extinct now in their original form of being horse-drawn vehicles) a hallowed tradition there (a stay was brought on their ban some decades ago!).
We have a rickshawala’s son (Avinash Dwivedi) pulling a rickshaw despite aiming high—he studies in a college and even has a girlfriend from a higher social class. However, the financial situation at home is so dire (his father has injured his foot with a rusted nail—most rickshaw-pullers avoid footwear as they can slip) that he has to continue the tradition.
Alongside, one more means of “exploitation” is a lovelorn customer (Sangita Sinha) with a child who is in a marriage devoid of physical intimacy and thinks that he is an ideal man to fulfill her bodily desires. There is also a man who owns the rickshaw and needs his pound of flesh from the family.
The atmosphere built up at various levels (including the Kolkata climate of rains and wet roads in the background, a callous customer and the emotional highs and lows) are deftly done, once again highlighting the need for Mukherjee to broaden his cinematic vision.
This before it is too late (most midstream and offbeat filmmakers fail miserably at commercial cinema while the reverse is emphatically not so—check Shyam Benegal, Govind Nihalani and even upstarts like Anurag Kashyap vis-à-vis a Raj Kapoor, B.R. Chopra or V. Shantaram) and Mukherjee gets irrevocably entrenched in the cocoon of art cinema. After all, such cinema, today in India, is designed primarily for festivals, international acclaim and awards rather than a connection with more than just a niche percentage of viewers.
The final scene may seem abrupt, negative, inconclusive and defeatist but it is more about coming to terms with one’s reality while maintaining that flicker of hope and optimism. This short could not have ended, probably, in any other way, but again, that is what Mukherjee should now try and work on—subjects of social importance that are treated, preferably and honestly, with positivity. At one level, we hark back here to “Do Bigha Zamin” in some obvious ways—but then that was also parallel cinema almost half a century ago!
The dialogues are simple and lifelike and the performances ditto. Avinash Dwivedi is so real you can smell the grime and sweat on his body when he is following the family occupation. And I loved the scene at his home where he disrobes from his college attire and wears an untidy vest as he is going to now go out for his “family” occupation. Sangita Sinha gives a nuanced performance as Ms. Lovelorn. Kasturi Chakraborty is okay as the girlfriend and the supporting cast is competent.
A moving experience, this. At the risk of repeating myself, it is now high time Mukherjee does some moving, too — into the underestimated, wide open, far more gratifying and sparkling lanes of commercial cinema! True talent should not be splurged only in the lanes and realm of mere international festivals and critical appreciation, however global. For here is where “global” still remains niche, not universal!
Rating: ****
Assorted Motion Pictures’ ‘Rickshawala’
Produced by: Aritra Das & Sarbani Mukherjee
Directed by: Ram Kamal Mukherjee
Written by: Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Saikat Das & Gargi Mukhopadhay
Music: Neerajan Saha
Starring: Kasturi Chakraborty, Avinash Dwivedi, Sangita Sinha & others
