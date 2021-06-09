This is a replay of Hindi cinema. Remember how till as late as 2000, Hindi cinema did not really excel in good comedy, and some better-than-average comedies were box-office washouts or, at best, average. The same illness seems to have befallen the Hindi OTT space. But for one “Panchayat” (just as we had one “Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi” and one “Pyar Kiye Jaa” in the days of yore) last year, comedies on OTT have been a no-no among what are considered the laugh-inducing breaks from the predominant thrillers (of all calibers), romances (another weak area) et al.
And “Runaway Lugaai” is the perfect example. It talks about the uber-modern small-town girl Bulbul (Ruhi Singh) who loves to wear scanty dresses and be photographed in them and has ambitions to be a free spirit and a Bhojpuri film actress. She even smokes marijuana (leading to the horrible pun by a character, “marriage-hua-na”—yucks!) and makes her husband Rajnikant smoke it, too.
Well, the long (-winded) and short (in entertainment) of it is that Bulbul and Rajni choose each other when Rajni is taken to actually meet Bulbul’s sister for a matrimonial alliance. Rajni loves Bulbul’s guts and daring approach, and even agrees to her condition of entering the marriage venue in a chariot driven by seven white horses. The “humor” that arises from this is too juvenile to be even mentioned here.
Rajni is a judge, whose main job is acquitting his ambitious politician-father Narendra Sinha (Sanjay Mishra)’s party people and friends from well-deserved legal punishments. The family lives in Patna but the court is in Bhagalpur, and the father so dominates and intimidates the son that he does not even allow him conjugal bliss by depriving him of his “suhaag raat” and sending him off to live and work to the nearby town without consummating the marriage.
Obviously, it does not take long for Bulbul to run away, and then the politician makes the cops search for her covertly, to avoid a scandal. There is a suspicious character named Justin Bieber, a.k.a. Rakesh, a.k.a. Bilal (or whatever), who is friendly with her, and soon, Rajni is seen spending more time hunting for his missing wife than at work. This earns the ire of Narendra’s party bosses as Narendra is aiming to stand for the chief minister’s post in a coming election. He in turn, puts pressure on his son besides the cops, led by Shakti (Pankaj Jha). And then there is the suspicious behavior of Bulbul’s father Dasarath (Chittaranjan Tripathy).
As one unfunny development follows another, all I could hope for is redemption in the episodes to come, but the last episode was the worst of the lot after a deceptively alright episode nine. Ravi Kishen comes in as himself, a heartthrob and a Bhojpuri superstar, and my hopes are dashed. I was appalled that the climax was so meaningless and fruitless besides being so uncongenial for what was supposed to be a comedy. Revealing it would be a spoiler to those obdurate enough to actually want to go through this abominable series.
Where partial redemption does come is in the four interesting performances: Sanjay Mishra as Narendra is tops, even as we wonder what made him stray into such poor terrain. Ruhi Singh sparkles as the feisty Bulbul in the (very) limited footage she gets, ironical for a title-role player. Naveen Kasturia as her harangued husband and even more victimized obedient son, is subtly funny—the only such thing in the series. Pankaj Jha is pitch perfect as the cop.
Another noteworthy point in this series is the absence of females. There is no mother playing a role, either for Rajni or Bulbul. There is no sister in a significant role, no grandmother or aunt or even a female friend for the heroine. Clearly, it’s all about a singularly un-humorous patriarchal society.
And note the level of humor: Rajni beating Rakesh black-and-blue, who summons someone to film him being beaten more so that a video can be made viral, a judge asking for Gita (the Bhagwad Gita) and the assistant replying that Gita has left for the day after completing her work, and the whole incident about a Justin Bieber chatting online with Bulbul, which brings the masterstroke—the hypothesis that Bulbul has run away with this foreigner!
Watch this at your own risk. I did, hoping for some worthy end, for all of 10 dreary episodes. After all, I thought, we are living in times when comedy is not a tragic affair in cinema, or even television.
Rating: *
MX Original and Vimal present ‘Runaway Lugaai’
Produced by: Aarav Jindal
Directed by: Avinash Das
Written by: Abir Sengupta
Starring: Naveen Kasturia, Ruhi Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishen, Aarya Babbar, Chiitaranjan Tripathi, Pankaj Jha & others
