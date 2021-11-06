“Sanak” is an action drama all the way with occasional dollops of emotions. It is a gripping, fast-paced saga with a different storyline: Vivaan and Anshika (Vidyut Jammwal and Rukmini Maitra respectively) are a couple that is three years into marriage. Vivaan is a MMA trainer and when Anshika gets a heart attack, a condition is diagnosed that requires immediate surgery.
Trouble begins when Anshika is recovering from a successful surgery on her heart. An arms dealer of dubious origins, Ajit Pal Singh (Kiran Karmarkar) has also been admitted to the same hospital with a faulty pacemaker. In an immaculately coordinated operation with months of planning, a terrorist, Saju (Chandan Roy Sanyal) has assembled a gang that will strike there and take Singh away. The collateral damage of lives and property is of no import to them.
Vivaan is in the basement parking lot for an innocent cause when he has an encounter with a key member who carries an all-important black pouch with a remote detonator. He manages to escape alive by killing the man and taking away his gun and the pouch.
From here begins a roller coaster of action that involves patients and their kith and kin as hostages, an active police department led by ACP Jayathi Bhargav that is helpless in part after Jayathi’s daughter Anya (Adrija Sinha) is found fitted with a bomb as a safety measure for the criminals, and a lot of technology is used as well. Vivaan overpowers the terrorists one by one, aided in part by loyal hospital staff member Riyaz (Chandan Roy—not Sanyal!) and a techno-geek young boy.
Soon, Jayati, who initially suspects Vivaan of being one of the gang members, begins to implicitly trust this unknown stranger and joins hands with him as they communicate over radio. What happens next?
The film is frenetic in pace, leaving little time to ruminate on some inconsistencies in the plot, which we do not mind as there is little time for the viewer to think. First-rate action that is still largely believable, crisp dialogues and apt emotions whenever needed make this film totally engrossing fare, helped by its crisp 117 minutes length.
The background music (Saurabh Bhalerao) is serviceable, the songs rudimentary and director Kanishk Varma has a strong grip on the proceedings. Vidyut Jammwal probably turns out his best performance yet, and is believable as the loving husband who is helpless in some situations, confused in a few and determined in most.
Rukmini Maitra is a promising new find. The star of the movie is also Chandan Roy Sanyal as the devil’s emissary of a villain. His laidback in-control-of-himself villainy adds to the impact and creates the perfect ambience of menace. Neha Dhupia is the businesslike cop, whose motherly instinct is kept in strict control as she battles a seemingly impossible situation—can she overpower the baddies without losing her daughter?
The supporting artistes are generally competent, with special marks to Saju’s chief assistant (Sunil Kumar Palwal, I think), the young boy who is a techno whiz, and Chandan Roy as Riyaz.
Decidedly a one-time watch, this one is a surprisingly better-than-decent fare.
Rating: ***1/2
Produced by: Vipul Amrutlal Shah
Directed by: Kanishk Varma
Written by: Ashish Prakash Verma
Music: Jeet Gannguli & Chirrantan Bhatt
Starring: Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Maitra, Neha Dhupia, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Chandan Roy, Kiran Karmarkar, Sunil Kumar Palwal, Daniele Balconi, Ivy Haralson, Alois Knapps, Du Tran Au, Harminder Singh Alag, Adrija Sinha, Sefa Demirbus, Felix Fukoyoshi, Dimitri Vujicic, Asif Ali Beg & others
