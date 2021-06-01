On the face of it, this looks like another dark drama of the kind Dibakar Banerjee always believes in, with another master of “darkness”— Varun Grover, also being involved as a co-writer. I am not really wrong. The film IS a dark saga, but ironically, the end is quite humorous.
And after Banerjee’s debut film (and the only classic he helmed) “Khosla Ka Ghosla” all of 15 years ago, which was ALSO a black comedy, this is his first likable film. Yes, the man made “Detective Byomkesh Bakshy” as well, but though I personally loved the film, I knew it would not work — it was made too dark and was doomed to be a disaster despite its assets.
Sandeep here is the girl — Sandeep Walia (Parineeti Chopra), an important woman in Parivartan Bank. She has devised a fraudulent scheme for the bank’s customers, has ended up at loggerheads with boss Parichay (Dinker) over the spoils, even as she is carrying his child! And Parichay has ordered that she be eliminated!
Disgraced ATS cop Satinder Dahiya is nicknamed Pinky (Arjun Kapoor) and he is being targeted by his superior, Tyagi (Jaideep Ahlawat) as well. Tyagi, hired by Parichay, assigns him to pick up Sandeep to supposedly take her to Parichay’s place, and they will be assassinated on the way. But Pinky, suspicious about Tyagi’s intentions, deliberately gives the number of the car in front of him to Tyagi. And Sandeep and Pinky see Tyagi’s men finish off the occupants of that car, assuming they are the intended targets.
Sandeep and Pinky decide to escape, and the former offers him a million if he helps her cross over to Nepal. Pinky is familiar with the Indo-Nepal border town of Pithoragarh, and they head there, and since Sandeep is pregnant, and at the moment, they are short of funds (Sandeep’s ATM account et al have been blocked), they must find decent, clean accommodation so that the baby has no risk of infection.
This happens after her chance encounter with a sweet old lady whom Sandeep calls Aunty (Neena Gupta), and her kind-hearted husband, whom they call Uncle (Raghubir Yadav). They become paying guests in their home, and when Sandeep comes to know that Uncle has invested in the scheme in her bank, she advises him to withdraw the money.
As Pinky tries to arrange passage to Nepal, Sandy tries to make the local manager of her bank (Sukant Goel) pay uncle back (without revealing who she is) and also arrange funds that she needs—with an incentive for him. After this, the story goes on a spin with an expected end for Sandeep and a humorous (in effect, especially for Sandeep) one for Pinky, based on one of his secret gifts.
At 126 minutes, the film is still long drawn in many parts, and the unpleasant part about the bank manager and many other sequences needed to be sharply edited. Anil Mehta’s camerawork suits the tenor of the film and Anu Malik’s only song “Faraar,” sung and also co-written by him, is the only one that makes a mark.
Banerjee’s and Grover’s script goes awry often, though their dialogues work well most of the time, especially in the interactions between the older and younger couples and between Sandeep and Pinky themselves.
The performances are also of good caliber, and Parineeti scores high again after “Saina” as Sandeep, the otherwise unscrupulous banker: she, in fact, is especially convincing when she is talking about her wrongdoings. Arjun Kapoor as Pinky is sincere as always, and effective again after “Sardar Ka Grandson.”
Neena Gupta, his co-star in “Sardar…” delivers another bravura performance, this time in a different and far briefer role. Jaideep Ahlawat is his usual villainous self, naturally menacing, and Raghubir Yadav is impressive. The others who make a mark are Sukant Goel as the bank manager and the father-son duo (missed their names) who help the couple.
Once again, while I do not expect the public to endorse or love it, I really did not mind the film, in fact, I liked it — and the unconventional ending, especially, was a high point for me.
Rating: ***
Amazon Prime Video and Yash Raj Films present Dibakar Banerjee Productions’ “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”
Produced and directed by: Dibakar Banerjee
Written by: Dibakar Banerjee and Varun Grover
Music: Anu Malik, Dibakar Banerjee-Kamlesh Hanipuri & Narendra Chandra
Starring: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rahul Kumar, Jaipreet Singh, Dinker, Sukant Goel & others
