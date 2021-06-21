You have got to hand it to director-co-writer Amit Masurkar: he sure has the art of conning the media and the pseudo-intellectuals. “Newton,” a drab narration, was the perfect example of this. Mixing jungle and politicians (in “Newton” the latter held sway, here it is the reverse), he once again takes up the man-animal conflict issue, makes rare standout comments that are lost in the general narrative despite their trenchant relevance, and adds the needless angle of gender equality, complete with how elders would be happy at the heroine’s pregnancy.
The cinematography (Rakesh Haridas) and the VFX (Futureworks and The Cirqus) are simply outstanding—note especially the night shots of the forest and the scene where the crowd is shot lit up against a dark background. The background score (Benedict Taylor and Naren Chandavarkar) is serviceable but a shade repetitious and predictable, and the costumes (Manoshi Nath, Rushi Sharma and Bhagyashree Rajurkar) and production design (Devika Dave) are perfect in their realism.
The main problem is in the Masurkar co-written script and his direction. Vidya Vincent (Vidya Balan) hardly comes across as a “sherni” (tigress) as told to us by the publicity material and by the seasoned actress. The end of the film (which should anyway have been trimmed of various things, scenes and sequences) is the worst part: in effect, the reel Vidya loses her battle as much as the tigress does, and expectations are belied when she tears up her resignation letter and yet does not win against her oppressors, which we thought would happen when she does that!
Now that brings us to the terribly wrong aspect of the script: under the façade of gender equality, she is made to fight squabbling politicians who influence both the villagers and the “system”—like the rather silly Bansal (Brijendra Kala), the vicious Pintu bhaiya (Sharat Saxena), politicians GK (Amar Singh Parihar) and PK (Satyakam Anand) and also the turncoat Nangia (Neeraj Kabi). An election thus messes up with the determination of a passionate forest officer and her staunch professor ally, Hassan Noorani (Vijay Raaz). Now that, within limits, could have been convincing, but here, Masurkar goes a big way into petty politics.
Incidentals also increase the tediousness and length of the narrative (131 minutes), like Vidya’s husband Pawan (Mukul Chadha) coming to the forest with his (Ila Arun) and Vidya’s mother (Suma Mukundan); references to cookery both in their household and at a dinner with Noorani’s family; Noorani’s desire to move to Mumbai for a lucrative job; Pawan’s job insecurity; a chase sequence of Bansal in his office that leads nowhere and the etcetera scenes of political showmanship.
These “outings” (from the main script) defile the main storyline of a quiet yet feisty woman, who must protect a tiger that has two cubs and has suddenly turned into a man-eater, thus angering the villagers and making them prone to be conned by rival politicians and corrupt officials. The story is of that quest itself, and the officer does have support, including of a tough village woman (Sampa Mandal), her loyal aide Pyarelal (Anoop Trivedi) and Noorani, but that is not enough.
The end, too, is again ‘realistically pessimistic’ in a modern, ‘trendy” way. But, really, after a tedious, documentary-like journey, I expected some positivity at least in the end, which does not come at any level. This happens despite some excellent hard-hitting lines, like “Sher hain to jungle hai, jungle hain to baarish hain, baarish hain to paani hain aur paani hai to hum hain (A tiger’s presence means a jungle exists, which means rainfall, which means water, which means survival for us all)” or even the even more significant mention by an aide that you could go to the forest 100 times and spot a tiger once, but be rest assured that the tiger has spotted you 99 times!
Vidya Balan is spot-on, despite the shortcomings in the writing and execution of her role and is the saving grace of this film. She is visibly passive in the many scenes that find her helpless and that aids in the impact of her performance. The rest of the cast merely do their roles well, with no one really standing out.
A hard-hitting story on the man-animal conflict, environmental issues and conservation of wildlife and the jungle could have been made here. What we get, instead, is a dull, bland and usually confused saga that despite strong lines here and there, goes, in the final analysis, nowhere.
This “Sherni” could have truly roared, but instead, only whimpers. One could actually say that the average “Delhi Safari” (2012) or the Marathi “Ajoba” (2014) on wildlife-cum-environmental issues were superior to this one.
Rating: **
Amazon Prime Video presents Abundantia Entertainment’s, T-Series Super Cassettes Industries Ltd.’s & Critical Mass Films’ ‘Sherni’
Produced by: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Amit Masurkar & Vikram Malhotra
Directed by: Amit Masurkar
Written by: Aastha Tiku, Amit Masurkar & Yashasvi Mishra
Music: Bandish Projekt
Starring: Vidya Balan, Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi, Sharat Saxena, Brijendra Kala, Ila Arun, Mukul Chaddha, Amar Singh Parihar, Satyakam Anand, Anoop Trivedi,
Gopal Dutt, Suma Mukundan, Nidhi Diwan, Sampa Mandal & others
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.