The main director of “Sunflower,” a series named after the housing society in which the principal events and action take place, is Vikas Bahl, and he is also the solo writer. And he takes his own interesting subject and writes and then films it indulgently to the extent that he takes the audience completely for granted. In short, he pulverizes his own good idea beyond repair.
For one, this is NOT a whodunit—in the beginning, we see a murder, done by poisoning coconut water by a neighbor. The series is about the society, the chief suspect and the police investigation into the murder. Here, the screenplay gets into needless modes—the secretary Dilip Iyer (Ashish Vidyarthi), who wants to be chairman, screens every prospective new apartment-owner or tenant like a moral policeman—divorcees, single men and women, gays and much-married people must all be out to preserve the society’s culture.
The man and his puritanical obsession with outdated mores has no connection whatsoever with the storyline, but we see the society office members repeatedly indulging in meetings (with irrelevant characters that vanish when rejected predominantly by Iyer) that adds nothing to the story.
There are other irrelevant factors, too. An entire episode (there are eight) is wasted on a drunkard (Sameer Khakher, known for such roles in endless serials and movies) who lives alone, and his hypochondriac status. In the emergency ward of the hospital where he gets himself admitted for a supposed heart-attack, his do-gooder Samaritan and the show’s protagonist-cum-main suspect Sonu Singh (Sunil Grover) even sleeps on another bed! No one else is there, and Sonu even eats the food given to the old man and collects others’ leftovers as food for him. Now, to Bahl’s overexcited mind, I guess all this is comedy!
Another irrelevant aspect is the “theft” of a lipstick in the cosmetics’ firm in which Sonu works. An episode is also wasted on a party that Sonu attends, thrown by new tenants Justina (Dayana Erappa) and Gurleen (Simran Nerurkar), an aspiring singer. Then there is the long-and-drawn out episode of the tea-boy in the office stealing Sonu’s trousers, wearing them in office, and being caught by the rightful owner.
A prolonged pub sequence that involves Sonu and some girls and a catfight between two of sub-inspector Tambe (Girish Kulkarni)’s flames also wastes so much time to no avail. The sequence of the dead man’s maid (Annapurna Soni)’s and the society watchman (Navdeep Tomar)’s affair is also s-t-r-e-t-c-h-e-d to ennui. Mind you, none of these are even remote spoilers, for they have no relation to the progress of the plot. At best, they are imbecile diversions, not even proper red herrings for the cops!
We also see the main cop, inspector S. Digendra (Ranvir Shorey), bringing his son to the police station frequently, as his wife is always out—another facet not connected with the plot even remotely.
So do you see the main plotline in any of these? Don’t blame yourself if you don’t. Well, the murder is done by Mr. Ahuja (Mukul Chadha), a college professor with great knowledge of poisons, whose wife (Radha Bhat) is a willing accomplice. The victim is Mr. Raj Kapoor (Ashwin Kaushal), a divorcee who, visually, lives opposite, but the balconies are shown to be adjacent when Ahuja wants to go there after the investigations begin!!! Mr. Bahl this time loses the geographical version of “direction”!
And WHY does Ahuja want to enter Kapoor’s apartment? The straw with which Kapoor drank the poisoned coconut is still there! And ultimately, he brings back the coconut (how he comes back after going in through a vent is not revealed either!) and disposes of it in a very clumsy way.
And Sonu, an ex-medical representative and a loner who craves company and popularity, is the perfect victim in place when the cops find that is Bromethalin, a deadly poison for killing rats, that is found as the causa morba in the dead man’s post-mortem. You see, he has been troubled by a rodent and has bought rat-poison.
In the name of comedy, Sonu indulges in the worst kind of mishaps, by design or by accident. For example, he sends a pineapple cake to Aanchal (Saloni Khanna), a girl he likes in the office, and turns out she is allergic to the fruit. He is frequently left almost naked, both in his office when his trousers are stolen, and in his society outside his apartment. Because of that, he wears outlandish and outsize garments that he manages to lay his hands on.
Finally, just as the cops home in on Sonu (there is other “evidence” in his favor even though he is innocent!), he is kidnapped by Gurleen’s people (he had once spoken very rudely to her father on phone) from a key-maker’s stall and whisked away to Punjab. They have never seen him, mind you, and the key-maker’s stall was far away from Sunflower, and yet they do it! Long live the far-seeing Punjabis!
In what is the bane of ordinary or even some decent series, this forms the cliffhanger in the last episode, for the cops were on the way to arrest Sonu for the murder! And having come to know this, Ahuja is laughing his guts out, just as his wife has a change of heart and threatens to expose him, as she is anyway taken for granted and resents her husband’s behavior with her. Cliffhanger again! Then there is their son, who comes and goes (usually the latter!!) at the whim of the makers.
The cringe-worthy script and direction to match the addle-pated concepts in it are, however, redeemed by some good performances, even if we wonder how the four big names were hoodwinked into doing the series. Sunil Grover acts well in parts, but after a time, his expressions get tiresome and monotonous, and the things he is made in the name of comedy are appalling.
Ranvir Shorey is also saddled with a serious but partly dense character, as he suspects the right man for the right reason, even grills him in part, but abandons the idea when his deputy gives him another theory. Girish Kulkarni as his deputy, with all his romantic and humorous shades, is the best thing in the series—he is truly brilliant. Mukul Chadha makes a mark as the cold-blooded killer, but his motivations are childish to the extreme, ditto some of his behavior in his clashes with Kapoor. Ashish Vidyarthi is the perfect pain-in-the-behind puritan, but his role is not relevant to the plot at all.
From the girls, Saloni Khanna as Aanchal, Annapurna Soni as the maid, Ria Nalavade as the rebellious Paddy Iyer, Iyer’s daughter, and Dayana Erappa as Justina are all very skilled performers. A special note here for Ria, whose expressions are a delight.
The show, sadly, is far from that. In fact, it is Bahl who is the true murderer of this unique “howdunit” that goes so off-track it isn’t funny for something blurbed by the makers as a “thriller comedy.” And what is even more unfunny is the space I have wasted writing this extensive review. But I guess I had to get the silly things in it off my chest!
Rating: **
ZEE5 and Reliance Entertainment and Good Co.’s ‘Sunflower’
Directed by: Vikas Bahl & Rahul Sengupta
Written by: Vikas Bahl
Starring:Sunil Grover, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Mukul Chadha, Ashish Vidyarthi, Radha Bhatt, Shonali Nagrani, Navdeep Tomar, Sonal Jha, Sal Yusuf,
Arav Chowdharry, Saloni Khanna, Ashwin Kaushal, Annapurna Soni, Ria Nalavade, Dayana Erappa, Pallavi Das, Simran Nerurkar & others
