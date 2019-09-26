MUMBAI — The series was showcased at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour in Los Angeles in July this year and has won critical acclaim all over.
The premise is superb: drawing on the lines of “Baby” and other ideas from overseas, where normal-looking men work for the nation and even their families are not aware of this, “The Family Man” narrates the saga of Shrikant (Manoj Bajpayee), a “middle-class guy who is a world-class spy” and works for a terrorist-preventive organization.
The way he has to juggle his family life and problems with his growing-up kids, especially daughter Dhriti (Mehak Thakur, a born natural like Vedant Sinha who plays Shrikant’s son Atharv) is both humorous (for us) and stressful (for him)! His family thinks he is on a desk job in a government organization,and so wife Suchitra thinks that he is shirking family responsibilities and has no time to discuss important issues, like her wanting to change jobs, or attending to Dhriti’s wrongdoings in school.
Shrikant’s closest associate is Talpade (Sharib Hashmi) and a new recruit, with whom Talpade wants to get closer, is Zoya (Shreya Dhanvanthary), who idolizes Shrikant based on what she has heard about him during her training.
Episode 1 (I watched two until now) deals with the Coast Guard arresting three Syria-based Indians who are suspected terrorists off Kerala. Moosa (Neeraj Madhav) is the lone terrorist who is apprehended after they attempt to escape and part-confesses. Meanwhile, in Pakistan, a big terrorist operation, named Zulfiqar, is being planned as a joint venture between the army and the ultras, and in Mumbai, their operative organizes a bomb blast in a working area.
A suspicious trio that is also part of a sleeper cell is traced by Shrikant’s team, but one of them escapes while he is talking on a pressing issue with his wife! A spoiler: I have heard that the 10-episode season will end inconclusively as another season is being planned!
We all know that Raj & DK had all along planned this as a web series, and already we feel 450 minutes is too long for a single story. The contemporary writer-director duo (“Go Goa Gone” and writers of “Stree” among others), known for their irreverent and quirky humor get that zone pitch-perfect, but show a definite need for pace in the crime/action/thriller format department. There is a difference between a placid yet high-impact thriller and a languid one.
I seriously hope that the pace and punch improve in the coming episodes, and I wish this story had been concluded within this season, for a new tale next time, like a “24” or any other espionage drama worth its name.
That said, Manoj Bajpayee is spot-on his role, though Sharib Hashmi comes off a tad predictable and ‘filmi.’ I liked Neeraj Madhav as Moosa, but Priyamani was just about okay.
Rating: 3.5 stars
Directed & created by: Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK
Series: Amazon Prime Video Original (10 episodes in Season 1)
Written by: Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK, Suman Kumar & Sumit Arora
Music: Sachin-Jigar
Starring: Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shahab Ali, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Neeraj Madhav, Sharad Kelkar, Darshan Kumaar, Vijay Vikram Singh, Arpit Singh, Dalip Tahil, Aritro Rudraneil Banerjee, Kishore Kumar G.,
Sundeep Kishan, Abrar Qazi, Mir Sarwar, Sanyukta Timsina & others
