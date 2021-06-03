A grand base is set: the murder of a woman under mysterious circumstances in a picturesque North-East Indian hill station. DCP Arup Singh (Sanjay Kapoor), who has arrived from Mumbai, investigates. He has to take the help of a shaman (a man having access to the worlds of both good and evil spirits) named Dev (Karma Tapaka) to investigate her death. Dev has to go to through a trance to know the truth of what happened whenever there is a suspicious death.
Arup’s wife Nyima (Raima Sen) also died unnaturally in the past and his daughter Pari (Shaylee Krishen) is a disturbed soul as she thinks Arup may be responsible somewhere. And Dev, in the course of his growing acquaintance with Arup, meets Pari and soon, they fall in love with each other.
Dev has a special spiritual gift acquired from Amoo (Mandakini Goswami) and is being hunted by Yama Nadu (Robin Tamang) who wants to kill him and get his powers—for nefarious purposes. Also involved in the case is senior inspector Lipika Bora (Shahana Goswami).
The case gets more and more complicated and twisted with the involvement of Pari’s college mates, local inhabitants, a renegade cop or two and more. Soon, the writers-directors decide that a finite conclusion is not possible or needed by the audience and the last episode is a bundle of fury and violence and there is no definite end. Ah, yes, who killed the original victim? Yama? Her death is soon forgotten!
This is a classic case of a grand base, solid locales and little else to go by. Jayesh Nair’s cinematography and Gingger Shankar’s brilliant background music lift (and light up) the scenario along with some decent performances. The supernatural element pervades the crime and cop saga but the core—the script and direction—are weak and confused. Confused both as to which track to give importance (there is even a passing affair between Lipika and Arup—or is it passing?)—Pari-Dev’s love affair, Yama Nadu’s craving for Dev’s gift, the murders, Arup’s and Pari’s relationship, Pari’s rather abnormal college life or the skills of Arup, Lipika and the cop team. Gruesome scenes also come in, and the whole canvas is very vacuous.
But all seems hollow in view of the narration and its inconclusive end. Shahana Goswami makes a mark, as does—even more—Karma Tapaka, a truly brilliant and understated actor, as Dev. Shaylee Krishen as Pari is good for the part. But Sanjay Kapoor just goes through the motions. And Robin Tamang as Yama Nadu and Lanuakum Ao as Thapa are very “filmi.”
Rating: **
Amazon Prime Video presents ‘The Last Hour’
Produced by: Anupama Minz & Amit Kumar
Directed by: Amit Kumar
Music: Gingger Shankar
Starring: Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Karma Tapaka, Raima Sen, Clifford Liu, Robin Tamang, Tenzein Choden, Shaylee Krishen, Mandakini Goswami, Vivek Pradhan, Jatin Payeng, Bisharanjan Sapam, Chien Ho Liao, Lapchen Lepcha, Shivangi Kumar, Edwin Rai, Lanuakum Ao, Younita Pandey, Sonam Thendup Barphungpa, Bhoop Singh Rajpoot & others
