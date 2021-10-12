MUMBAI — Mrunal Thakur, who will be essaying the role of Ishaan Khatter’s and Piyush Painyuli’s reel sister in “Pippa,” has wrapped up her shoot. The actor shot for the Roy Kapur Films and RSVP production in Amritsar and Mumbai.
Thakur says, ““Pippa” has shown me such a great time and enriched me as an actor. I thoroughly enjoyed reading about the era as part of my prep. It is an honor to be part of a film that depicts an Indian victory by making it personal. The experience of working with Raja Krishna Menon, Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and the entire cast was fantastic.”
While Soni Razdan has also wrapped up her portion of the shoot, Khatter and Painyuli will continue shooting for the Raja Krishna Menon directorial. Menon has previously directed “Airlift” and “Chef.”
Based on “The Burning Chaffees” written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, “Pippa” is a heroic tank battle film that underlines the bravery of the war veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, which led to the liberation of Bangladesh. Christened as “Pippa,” the amphibious war tank involved in the victory is akin to an empty tin of ghee that smoothly floats on water.
