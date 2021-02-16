MUMBAI — Jio Studios are Maddock Films are all set to bring back the much-anticipated horror comedy “Roohi,” to the big screen in India on March 11.
Theaters are finally getting the green signal to operate at 100 percent capacity. “Roohi” also releases worldwide March 11.
After the massive success of “Stree” in 2018, the team reunited for “Roohi.” The incredibly talented Rajkummar Rao is back with Janhvi Kapoor in a spectacular role and audience favourite Varun Choocha Sharma. The trailer of Roohi will be unveiled on Feb. 16.
“Roohi” is directed by newcomer Hardik Mehta and written by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba.
Speaking on behalf of Jio Studios, Jyoti Deshpande, President – Media & Entertainment, RIL said, "We have always invested in great stories with amazing production values, visually and by way of sound, which is best experienced on the big screen to have that ‘paisa vasool wali feeling.’” “We owed it to our partners across the value chain, be it Maddock or the Cinema Exhibitors, to hold on to our fabulous film for this day and give it the grand release that it deserves and promise a complete entertainment experience to our audiences who have waited over a year for this.”
With “Roohi,” the magic of Cinema is back…come celebrate with us. We promise to make you smile under your masks.”
Producer Dinesh Vijan, Maddock Films, commented “At Maddock, we are all storytellers driven by our love for cinema in all its vibrant forms. While “Stree” was a genre bending tale that gave audiences something never seen before, “Roohi” takes this vision a step further by offering the same brand of spine chilling scares and quirky comedy.”
