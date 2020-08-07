MUMBAI — Kara Studios and Working I presents the short film “Level 13.” The film stars Annup Sonii, Sandhya Mridul, Rajev Paul and Swati Semwal. The poster of the film has been released and the short will be released Aug. 11 on The Short Cuts YouTube channel and subsequently on Hotstar.
The short film shows how sometimes even in some of the most sophisticated parties the tiniest details can reveal the biggest secrets.
“Level 13” is directed by Samir Tiwari and produced by Muktal Tewari. It has won different film festival awards (see Poster) and was nominated for Filmfare Short Film award 2020.
Sonii, as per my experience, has always lent his might to worthwhile and extraordinary shorts films, and his mere presence leads me to high expectations.
