MUMBAI — Mugdha Chapekar, the actress who plays Prachi in Zee TV’s popular show “Kumkum Bhagya,” one of the top-rated shows of Indian television for six years now, rediscovered an old talent during the lockdown.
Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) finally confessed his feelings for Prachi on the show, and just when a surprising twist was going to turn the whole tale on its head, the lockdown made the show take a pause and since then, viewers have been waiting for the show to return to know what happens next. Its shooting has just bene resumed.
In the meantime, Sriti Jha, Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul had remained in touch with their fans on social media, showcasing what they been up to during this extended home-bound phase.
While Jha was busy reading books and watching some great content on the web and TV, Chaperkar was cooking up some delicious recipes. But that was not all. Chaperkar also rediscovered her old passion: singing, and she has been working on her ‘sur’ and ‘taal.’
As she revealed, “Singing is one of my passions that I’ve wanted to pursue since I was a child. In fact, before I stepped into the entertainment industry, singing was the first thing that I learnt.”
“As a child, I trained in classical singing, but due to my studies, I couldn’t pursue it. I then started to learn acting and entered the entertainment industry a couple of years later, but I never stopped singing till date. In fact, a lot of people who have a good musical knowledge have told me how my voice has a strong base and I should exploit it. So yes, I will continue to sing. I will take classes once again and will keep putting out more singing videos.”
Chapekar has already shared a video of her singing a popular Marathi track, “Aabhalmaya,” on her social media pages and has promised to share a few more soon.
