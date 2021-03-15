MUMBAI — Actress Mugdha Godse and veejay-actor Cyrus Sahukar will be seen judging the new reality show "Forbidden Angels,” which will air from March 12.
Mugda said: "It feels amazing to be a part of this show and meet all these lovely ladies. Each of them are so talented and I am glad that through the medium of 'Forbidden Angels' they will be recognized, as they truly deserve it.”
The show will provide a platform to women who have been looking out for a single opportunity to showcase their talent. The show will have a total of 12 episodes and one winner. The first episode will witness Actor Vivek Oberoi encouraging the participants.
Cyrus said: "It's a brilliant concept by Waveband and what better month to launch it than March, which is the month of women.”
"Small town background, color of skin or lack of command over a language makes them outcasts for others. However, we provide a platform to these forbidden talents to come forward and show their skills," said SK Ahluwalia of Waveband Productions.
The show will air on MTV India.
