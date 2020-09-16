MUMBAI — The makers of the film “Mughalsarai Junction” actually organized a physical press conference Sept. 11 in Mumbai. The biopic is based on the life and journey of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya (25 September 1916 – 11 February 1968). Anup Jalota, who is playing an important role in the movie, and producer Mahaveer Prasad addressed the media.
Under the banner of M Prasad Production, the Hindi film “Mughalsarai Junction” is set to release on his birth anniversary Sept. 25. Directed by Ashish Kumar Kashyap and co-produced by Geeta Prasad, the film has and background score by Chandra-Surya and lyrics by Hariom Sharma and Devakinandan Shant.
Mohit Kanoujia is playing the title-role and Anup Jalota is playing the guru of Deendayal Upadhyaya. Seema Modi, Yogesh Varma, Gyanesh Shukla, Mridulay Singh Maddy, Dr Sujata Choudhary, Parth Varma, Samridhi Singh, Aryman Kashyap, Aparajita Kashyap and Aradhya Kashyap also co-star.
This is a story of a man born in a poor family in a small village in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, who dedicated his entire life for the country. Asked about his role, Jalota said that it is a matter of great pride to play the role of Pandit Deendayal’s teacher. Producer Prasad said that the film was very close to his heart and added, “To present the ideals and sacrifice of Deendayal-ji is really overwhelming. I really want to thank the cast and crew and especially Anup-ji.”
Deendayal Upadhyaya was a politician, thinker and leader of the political party Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), the forerunner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.