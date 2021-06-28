MUMBAI — Mukta Arts’ next film venture, “36 Farmhouse,” a comedy under the banner of Mukta Searchlight Films, was launched June 24 – Subhash Ghai’s lucky date – in Lonavala. The film is directed by Gujarati filmmaker Vipul Mehta, who has given the biggest grosser to Gujarati cinema ever with his comedy drama, “Chaal Jeevi Laiye,” which ran for 75 weeks in cinema halls in this day and age.
Speaking on this, producer Ghai said, “Like all our mahurats’ which Mukta Arts is known for, we launched the film today in Lonavala with the entire star-cast. An actor playing the granny Madhuri Bhatia in the film gave the mahurat clap to the youngest heroine Barkha Singh, and the director broke the auspicious coconut, while I switched on the camera.”
He added, “We have been working vigorously on developing stories and scripts for the last four years for Mukta Arts and we are very happy to go on floors with our ‘36 Farmhouse.’”
A surprise visit by Jackie Shroff on the mahurat day saw him entertaining them with great stories of Mukta Arts’ films, in which he has been involved, from “Hero” in 1983 to “Apna Sapna Money Money” in 2006.
The cast of the film includes Amol Parashar, Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra and Ashvini Kalsekar. The film is produced by Mukta Arts Ltd. and Zee Studios.
On June 27, Ghai also posted, “Wow! 41st year of #KARZ today. My Congratulations to the entire team of Mukta films which started its 1st production in the name of my wife MUKTA GHAI with partnership with Akhtar Farooqi and Jagjit Khurana n released this musical extravaganza on 27th of June 1980 all over India. The film is still fresh today for the film itself and the music. I feel blessed.”
“Karz,” which completed a silver jubilee run then in some centers, also won a Gold Disc and a Filmfare award for its music. It starred Rishi Kapoor and Tina Munim.
