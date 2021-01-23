MUMBAI—Subhash Ghai’s next film venture “36 Farmhouse,” a comedy, will be made under his banner of Mukta Searchlight Films. The film will be directed by Gujarati filmmaker Vipul Mehta, who has given the biggest grosser to Gujarati cinema ever with his comedy-drama film “Chaal Jeevi Laiye,” running for 75 weeks in cinema halls.
Speaking on this, Subhash Ghai said, “We have been working vigorously on developing stories and scripts for the last four years for Mukta Arts, and now it’s time to enter into film production of Hindi films, which is and has been our core business.”
He further added, “We are also glad that Mukta Arts in association with Zee Studios is going to take three entertaining films on floors this year under the Mukta Searchlight Films banner, which has produced high-concept low-budget films like “Iqbal,” “Jogger’s Park,” and “Apna Sapna Money Money” in the past. I am sure we are going to win this year with fantastic scripts before we crack big-budget Hindi films with big stars. Please wait and watch for the next announcement.”
The cast and credits of “36 Farmhouse” will be announced shortly.
