MUMBAI — Is there anything that Adah Sharma cannot do? She dances, sings, does gymnastics and action and now even plays the piano! Check this video out wherein she flawlessly plays “Love Story”!
Sharma says, “I’ve been playing the piano since I was a child. I just haven’t played in front of too many people, so it makes me a little nervous. For “1920” also I learned the piece I was playing so it doesn’t sound incorrect. When everyone is partying through the weekend, this is what I’m doing at home!”
Sharma, who just got rave reviews for her action and comic timing in “Commando 3” will next be seen in “Man to Man” in which she plays a man!
