MUMBAI—Sardar Sodhi is a singer, composer, production controller and an ad filmmaker, thus wearing different hats. He is now coming out with his own single that is shot in Film City and other locales of Mumbai.
Sodhi hails from Kashmir and has now made Mumbai his home. “It was on the advice of my mentor, Jeetendra-ji, that I flew down to Mumbai and started work as his executive producer. I worked in Balaji Films Ltd. on their popular show “Kaahin Kisi Roz,” reveals Sodhi.
He then turned towards music and brought out many albums with Sagarika Music and other music companies. Now, Sameer Dixit of Pickle Films has signed him on as their artiste, who they will manage and promote. Sodhi will be bringing out an album for Pickle Entertainment. In the meanwhile, his hands are full with carrying out production work for Dixit’s future films and web series.
Sodhi also revealed that he is bringing out Punjabi albums and will be singing for Punjabi films, having signed two Punjabi films that are expected to go on the floors soon. A Kishore Kumar fan and a complete teetotaler, this one is a music genius to watch out for in times to come.
