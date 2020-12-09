What is the plot of “Mum Bhai?” If I tell you that, you are likely to say that you have heard that before—many times. Mix in Shobha Kapoor’s and Ekta Kapoor’s productions “Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai” and “Shootout at Lokhandwala” (which worked tepidly, and the latter was also directed by Apoorva Lakhia, one of the writers here), and “Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobaara” and “Shootout at Wadala” (which did not) and you will end up writing this script somehow, obviously with the cosmetic changes one needs for these stereotyped gangland fares that also emanated from Ram Gopal Varma, Vishal Bhardwaj and a few since others more than a decade back.
Bhaskar Shetty (the adult version being Angad Bedi) arrives in Mumbai after stabbing his teacher for molesting his mother. He is brought up by Rama Shetty (Sikander Kher) though he earns his livelihood by working as a helper in a dingy café. He achieves his ambition of becoming a cop, but his ruthless efficiency irks his superior Karekar (Sameer Dharmadhikari) who then decides to use him against his mentor and also frame him and get him dumped (and regularly harassed and beaten) in jail.
Obvious things happen and no prizes for guessing any of them as well as the sordid end.
The only mercy about this show is that the episodes are quite short. Sex, expletives, violence are all in abundance, and as I wait hopelessly for a solid twist or a dramatic evolution to differentiate this series from the herd, I realize soon that we are treading the moth-eaten been-there-seen-that-again-and-again path.
Nothing redeems this tiring show, made even more complicated by the repeated jerks between past and present. Soon explanatory terms like “2005” “2008” and “2009” to denote past years make us think “Okay…Yawn!...Whatever!”
Barring Sikandar Kher, no one impresses with his (or her) performances. Kher does his best to enliven a role done to death and his eyes speak a lot. The most clichéd lines are brought to life by him.
Angad Bedi, with his fixed expression, is a poor contrast, and looks permanently like a man suffering from a chronic gastric ailment. Sandeepa Dhar, looking like a (very) poor man’s Yammi Gautam, is very disappointing. Dharmadhikari hams—and mutates from bad to unbearable as the show “progresses.” The rest simply do not matter.
“Bhai log” and all others, skip this one.
Rating: *1/2
Produced by: Shibha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor & Apoorva Lakhia
Directed by: Akshay Oberoi
Written by: Chintan Gandhi, Apoorva Lakhia & Raj Vasant
Music: Harshwardhan Dixit
Starring: Sikandar Kher, Angad Bedi, Sandeepa Dhar, Sameer Dharmadhikari,
Priyank Sharma, Trishna Mukherjee, Madhurima Roy, Sunny Hinduja, Ashish Mahale, Komal Chhabria, Kunal More, Karamveer Choudhary & others
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.