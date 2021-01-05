MUMBAI – The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has placed Bollywood actor-producer Sohail Khan, his son Nirvaan Khan and brother Arbaaz Khan under quarantine in Taj Lands End hotel here.
On Jan. 4, an FIR was registered against the trio under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act by the complainant, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation medical officer. The FIR was filed at Khar police station.
According to the complainant, the trio had returned from Dubai on Dec. 25 and were asked to remain in quarantine in a hotel but instead, they chose to go home.
According to the health ministry’s norms, returnees from the U.K. and the UAE as well as Europe are required to undergo a seven-day institutional quarantine. The state government put the norms in place after a new strain of coronavirus was reported in the U.K. As per experts, the new Covid-19 strain is more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants.
