MUMBAI—From arranging eight hotels for Mumbai police officers throughout the lockdown to now sponsoring complete medical treatment and care at Mumbai's Saifee Hospital for over 70 cops ailing from Covid-19 , Rohit Shetty has supported Mumbai police in protecting the city through this pandemic.
To thank him for his generous support, Shetty was presented a token of gratitude and appreciation by Mumbai police Dec. 10.
Shetty is one of the few filmmakers who has consistently depicted the bravery and integrity of the police in his films, in the franchise “Singham” as well as “Simmba” and the forthcoming “Sooryavanshi.” With the new film, he has also designed Hindi cinema’s first “cop universe.”
Apart from standing by for the Mumbai Police, Shetty has also stood for the daily wage workers of the film industry throughout these trying times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.