MUMBAI (IANS) — Veteran actress Mumtaz has dismissed rumors of her death in a video message, saying she is very much "alive.”
"Hi my friends. I love you all. See, I am not dead. I am alive. I am not that ‘buddhi' (old) as they say. I still look presentable because of your blessings," Mumtaz said.
The video has been shared by Mumtaz's daughter Tanya Madhvani on her Instagram account.
Urging everyone to stop spreading false news, Tanya wrote: "Message from my mother to her fans! With another death hoax going around she is well and doing great! Despite images of her being spread across the internet when she was fighting her cancer battle many years ago that claim she looks old! . She is now healthy and happy and beautiful! Give her a break she is 73."
Mumtaz, known for films like "Do Raaste", "Aap Ki Kasam" and "Loafer", is reportedly spending time with her family in London.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.