MUMBAI — Last year, Murad Khetani produced the massive hit “Kabir Singh” starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The intense love story created a huge wave of excitement.
“Kabir Singh” was also applauded for its music. It further continued its reign over audiences with a successful television premiere. The film celebrates one year this week and Khetani is looking forward to giving a series of films.
Says Khetani, “The challenge was to rediscover and recreate the magic without losing the soul of the original film, “Arjun Reddy.” By the time the film was made, I was certain this film would touch the hearts of the audience and I knew it would be a successful film, but the kind of love the audience gave it was overwhelming, to say the least.”
He goes on, “I always knew that music was the heart of this film and will mark the progression of the character, which is why we went for an original album where each song was chosen diligently keeping in mind how the protagonist was feeling at that moment. That is why I feel it struck a chord with the audience and is still loved.”
He states that cinema needs to resonate with what the audience wants and they need to leave the theatre feeling fulfilled. “As creators, I believe we need to let the audience tap into their feelings, hopes and dreams through cinema. I look at these criteria to be met in any content I choose to back,” he said.
Cine1 Studios with T-Series will be doing Sandeep Vanga’s next together. They are also producing a film starring Kartik, Kiara Advani and Tabu and the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit “Thadam” starring Sidharth Malhotra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.