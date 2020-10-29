MUMBAI—He came to Mumbai to make music. Abhishek Ray’s debut was the background score of “Haasil” (2003), which stood out for its evocative aptness. After this, he scored songs as well as the BGM for several films, among them his standout solo composition “Raat Mujhe Yeh Kehke Sataaye” in “Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster”),. films like “Shagird” and “Wedding Anniversary,” his theme song in “Welcome Back” and more.
However, disillusioned with the way the film music scene was going, he soon switched to independent singles and the occasional non-film album. Ray also has many other world music albums to his credit like “Jaisalmer: Call of the Desert,” “Echoes of Khajuraho” and “Ritu: The Magic of the Six Indian Seasons.” He had also composed for documentaries and television shows.
Alongside, this eternally passionate music composer-singer started work on his other obsession—Nature and wildlife. Today, Ray mixes the two in his simple, frugal life where luxuries, a big car and a house, and high living are anathema.
Ray feels vindicated that his foresight of years is coming true. In a long phone chat, we discuss his loves and peeves.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: You have come up with so many singles and even music videos. What made you shift from film music?
A: In 2016, I had this vision of where Hindi film music, as we know it for over 80 years, was going. The scenario was captured by a situation where even the producer and director of a film had very little say in what song would be made, and how it will shape up, in THEIR film! It was all aimed primarily at how much money would go to a music company.
When I did all my films, which also included movies like “Paan Singh Tomar” and “I Am Kalam,” the songs were composed in an altogether different spirit—and for the situation. That is how a composer was always taught to make songs. Today, it is like a vegetable cart where onions and potatoes are sold as merchandise! Music is treated disrespectfully—a song is made and chosen if the music company dictates so. And simultaneously, the physical formats disappeared.
Q: I have a theory for that. Apart from technology, I feel the physical formats went out because the entire album, or most of it, no longer had anything worth treasuring.
A: You have a point. But technology too had a role.
Q: What else was frustrating?
A: The classical lip-synch song situation was no longer there. My songs would be in the background, with maybe one ‘antara’ there, or only a few lines. I was frustrated. A cinematic song was no longer there, the one with eight or more violins and similar other instruments. Now songs were recorded in a small room with sparse instruments.
Q: What about the economics?
A: When Times Music released my non-film albums “Udaas Paani” and “Raat Chand Aur Main” on premium CDs, they were priced at Rs. 295. But for a nominal amount as costs, most of that was profit and so there were substantial royalties coming in for the composer and lyricist. But all that is in the past.
Q: So what was your next step?
A: I launched my own music label, AR Productions, in 2015. I decided to make one large song a month. Since then, I have composed and recorded so many songs—15 with Shreya Ghoshal, eight with Gulzar as lyricist, and also with singers like Alka Yagnik, Kavita Krishnamurthi Subramaniam, Udit Narayan, Abhijeet, Hariharan and Sonu Nigam. There are also songs I have recorded with new singers, besides others that I have sung. In these 60 songs, you will see no compromise. For one song, “Ae Jahaan Aasmaan,” I even used a 100-piece orchestra.
My following has increased gradually, but it is a genuine following. I won the National Mirchi Awards 2017 for “Ae Jahaan Aasmaan,” which increased my confidence. And I am composing all kinds of songs from semi-classical, jazz and so on to groovy numbers.
Q: How does the digital economy work out for you?
A: On these platforms, I have realized that one song pulls in another song. The royalties trickle in from a 100 platforms. They may be small, but everything comes to me.
Q: What are your main issues with music today?
A: In the past, there would be natural filters for composers, as they would have to be trained, would assist musicians or film composers, and so on. Now, anybody in theory can become a composer. Now the new talent is disengaged from such credentials. Software like Melodyne has facilitated mediocrity. You do not have to a master at music. You DABBLE in music, lyrics, singing and so on. And if you have a rich dad, then it is “Balle Balle!,” you can be big!
And as you must have observed, today, non-dance music is not considered music at all! The impoverishment of music has come in different ways. There is no composition done anymore in 7-maatra, or Roopak Taal, or Dadra, or Pihu or even waltz. Instruments like the sitar, sarod or mandolin are considered outdated and people are scared to use them! Singers have no vibrato training, like how Rafi-saab would sing “Akele Akele Kahaan Jaa Rahe Ho” (“An Evening In Paris”).
Even more obvious is the lack of subtlety in using vowels or the right diction. Today’s singer will not sing “Aasmaan Ke Neeche’ (“Jewel Thief”) straight. He will shriek the word “Aasmaan” with a prolonged “A” sound that sounds as if he is constipated! “Tera” will be pronounced “tthera”—and all this mediocrity is passed off as style!
Q: Is there any silver lining at all visible to you in this huge cloud?
A: Yes, that is something I want to talk about. The good side is the democratization of music. Today, we are seeing very good content in cinema, but now, cinema is delinked from good music, as we have been used to for so long.
I see Corona as a clean-up process! We are a planet with 8 billion people, and 1 million are being added daily, an infinite surge in a finite body! This virus may be very bad for us but is partly good for planet Earth! It is telling us that we are the real viruses.
We are raping Mother Earth, and through Corona, it is telling us to stop and take a U-turn, otherwise, this will be just one of many worse things to come in the future!
Q: How will all this help music?
A: I think junk will be cleaned up from the digital platform, and what is good will be chosen rather than the glut of trashy music we were listening to before. Post-corona, the rich dads culture will become far less. People will be forced to find their own music and the reliance on FILMS for good music will go.
Q: Do you see a revival in film music here?
A: However much you hope deep inside, I think that those days are gone. The separation between good cinema and good music is here to stay! There is no muscle or driving force, no actor-director situation that engenders great lyrics and music. Simple and profound words are passé. They are afraid to use beautiful words like “hriday” or “phuhaar” and in fact, none of the “Navrasas” are considered to be in fashion.
Q: You have been doing so much for Nature and wildlife. You converted a degraded and once-fertile land near the Corbett National Park into the now famous Sitabani Wildlife reserve. With the music scene being what it is, how do you manage the moneys?
A: I believe in simple living and no high ambitions, in basic fundamental living. My life is similar to the life of a tiger in that sense! Humans tend to have petty egos. But when you just stand in front of the Himalayas, you realize what a microcosm you are! Be simple and live simple.
As for my fascination with wildlife, I have been a government-approved tiger tracker from the age of 14. I have just driven down from the mountains up North. I am a hardcore conservationist as I think animals, perhaps, have a greater right to Earth than we do.
Speaking of India, we are the only country with a huge natural treasure—we have lions, tigers, leopards, snow leopards, bears, over 1350 species of birds, and that’s for starters. Sadly, the cheetah is extinct, but we must preserve the rest.
Q: And how is Sitabani doing?
A: It is thankfully on auto-pilot now. The animals have come back, and visitors are having a good time. We have been covered by The New York Times and Discovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.