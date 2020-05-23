MUMBAI — Music composer Pritam says (and tweeted) that he is proud to represent the Asian Heritage Month by Spotify Canada.
2020 marks 20 years since Pritam turned composer with the audio release of “Tere Liye” that he composed with Jeet Gannguly as Jeet-Pritam. The film hit the screen the following year. His first solo release was the late 2003 “Funtoosh—Dudes In The 10th Century” while the first film he signed solo was “Dhoom,” which hit screens in 2004. By 2006, he replaced Anu Malik as the top composer and has remained unshaken there for the last 15 years.
His next release will be “Ludo.”
