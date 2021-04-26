MUMBAI — Padma Bhushans Pt. Rajan Mishra and Pt. Sajan Mishra are national symbols of musical excellence, and there was incomparable resonance between the brothers. But Pt. Rajan Mishra is no more today.
Here is an account of an old interview this writer did with the brothers, for whom music was a route to God.
To the uninitiated, they would look anything other than one of the foremost classical maestros of the nation as they were dressed in shirts and trousers when I met them in 2011. Pt. Rajan-Sajan Mishra, as they are known, have been performing since 1967. The world has been their oyster, and the honors they have received in over 40 years are countless.
So attuned were they to each other that they were known to speak just like they sing – one seamlessly completed what the other was saying. Pt. Rajan did speak a bit more, but that is entirely because I had got 10 extra minutes with him. And it was impossible to recall how they divided their answers, in much the same way how they divided their vocals.
They were in Mumbai for a 14-hour concert. “We did take three short breaks and a longish one, which was necessary for the audience too,” says the duo. “But though we felt physically drained, our vocals were never tired – that is the beauty of Indian classical music. As always, we also kept the session interactive, with queries and comments welcomed from the audience, and we had to satisfy their quest for knowledge."
Like how has has this time circle in Indian raags come about? The duo informed that as the sun begins to rise, everything – the state of the human mind, the cosmic energy and the earth itself, begins to change. While the seven shuddh notes and the five komal notes of Indian music do not change per se, there are subtle changes in their shrutis (or micro-tones) during the 24-hour cycle.
“You are asking us to fit in the vast subject of music in this short time!” the brothers had said. “What is important is that Indian classical music is incomparable – if our music was not so deep and so scientific, it would not have withstood so many invaders into our country and the arrival of other cultures. Our raags have been there for thousands of years and it is believed that Raag Bhairav first originated from the mouth of Lord Shiva.”
It is said that the seven notes of Indian and Western music do correspond. Why then do they not have time cycles in Western music?
Pt. Rajan explained, “Their music is a product of their culture and of nature. Indian music has its origins in spirituality, in the body chakras. Which other music is related to and actually acts therapeutically on the parts of the human body? This is why we have music therapy and in terms of body chakras, even color therapy. The mantra-swar combination works wonders.”
And Pt. Sajan Mishra continued, “India was a very advanced country in terms of knowledge, centuries ago. So much work was done here in all fields. Had we not come up with the concept of zero or shunya, it is a fact that computers would not have existed today. Even in this age of pop music, Indians are opting to study our raags.”
Pt. Rajan and Pt. Sajan Mishra carried on the 300-year legacy of the Banaras Gharana. How did they explain their complete harmony with each other? The brothers (Pt. Sajan is younger by five years) have never performed solo. There must have been attempts at driving wedges between them.
“Of course there were!” Pt.Rajan had smiled. “But there is only love between us and we never looked at each other as competition. That is the culture taught to us by my father Pt. Hanuman Prasad Mishra and his brother Pt. Gopal Prasad Mishra, which they imbibed from the teachings of our grandfather Bade Ramdasji Mishra. Even today, like our father and uncle did, we eat food from one kitchen. Those are our sanskaar. My sons Ritesh and Rajnish are upcoming musicians with some standing of their own. But they too share their kitchen.”
Pt. Sajan had even stated that his brother was like his guru too. “My son Swaraansh has imbibed the same values. For all of us, the stage is not a platform for gimmicks or one-upmanship. We have been taught that it is a means of prayer to God, a sadhana.”
How did they share the vocals during a recording or performance? “In a very, very spontaneous way!” they answered. “We do not sing like a duet. We instinctively know when to take over from each other.”
The brothers have collaborated rarely with others compared to the trend among classical musicians. “We are not against it,” they explained. “We have worked with Trilok Gurtu in some concerts and Oscar winner Michael Nymon from UK on the album "Sangam."”
Coming to movies, among their recordings are a couple of tracks in "Woh Tera Naam Tha" (2004) composed by Roopkumar Rathod, a song in an animation film for Ilayaraja and an alaap in a Tamil film directed by K.Vishwanath, the South legend. But their greatest and most memorable excursion has been K.Vishwanath’s "Sur-Sangam," in which they sang seven of the 10 tracks, including duets (we use the word as they are one entity) with Lata Mangeshkar, S.Janaki, Anuradha Paudwal and Kavita Krishnamurthi Subramaniam.
Recalling that experience, Pt. Sajan raved, “We really worked hard on the music. We were made to feel completely comfortable to the extent that director Vishwanath-ji, who has such an immense sense of music, and Laxmikant-Pyarelal even had a stage built for a baithak for us and we recorded the way we perform, seated on the floor!”
Pt. Sajan had added, “I remember it was evening that I got a call at home. ‘I am Laxmikant,’ said the voice and I asked, ‘Kaun Laxmikant?’ and he said, ‘Of Laxmikant-Pyarelal!’ They told us to fly to Mumbai and we were introduced to K.Vishwanath-ji and we watched "Sankarabharanam," which they wanted to remake.”
The process was a thoroughly enjoyable one, said the brothers. “We were given so much love and respect, and they even organized a small concert of ours at Pyarelal's home."
I mentioned that whenever a classical heavyweight sings in the movies, there is an assumption that he has also composed the music himself. “That’s not true,” they state. “We did have lots of discussions. Our sittings and rehearsals for each song ran into hours. But we would only suggest a tweak here and there, which must be happening with all singers. The compositions, "Dhanya Bhag Seva Ka Avsar," "Saadh Re Man Sur Ko Saadh Re," "He Shiv Shankar" and the others, were theirs.”
The duo, however, vehemently denied that the music did not do well when asked the reason why the purest classical score in a mainstream Hindi film failed. “The music was a huge success. It was the film’s release that was not handled well. And the same must have influenced the way the music was marketed. There are so many classical luminaries who have raved about the songs. As we said, how many films have such pure songs?”
A duo that performed as one—can we even say that a pair has been split?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.