MUMBAI — Produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari, the romantic musical drama stars Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry in the leads and also features Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Sheeba Chaddha, Kunal Roy Kapur and Rajesh Tailang, and an original soundtrack by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The show streams Aug. 4.
Amazon Prime Video released a new music video, “Chedkhaniyaan” from the show. Sung by Shivam Mahadevan and Pratibha Singh Baghel, this peppy song takes us through the romance and small nuances of couples in their everyday lives. The song is penned by Tanishk S. Nabar.
Whether you're a teen giddily in love with your classmate, or a new-age couple who swiped right on Tinder, or a newly-married couple in love, this song perfectly depicts romance irrespective of age.
Apart from Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry, the video also features Avneet Kaur, Gajraj Rao, Harleen Sethi, Shweta Tripathi and her husband, rapper Chaitanya Sharma (Slow Cheetah).
