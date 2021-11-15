MUMBAI — The 10-year-old multitalented singer, songwriter, violinist and pianist, Mahati Subramaniam, has released her first debut music video, “How We Feel.” Mahati is a third-generation artiste, coming from the distinguished musical family of the Subramaniams, called the first family of classical musicians in India.
Mahati is the granddaughter of the music industry stalwarts, Dr L. Subramaniam and Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam and the daughter of Bindu Subramaniam, an acclaimed singer-songwriter who is also the co-founder and CEO of SaPa (Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts).
“We are immensely proud of Mahati. She has worked very hard to hone her skills and come up with such an inspiring song. She strives to be perfect at what she does, and in this video, she has performed exceptionally well. It looks just splendid!” says Dr. L Subramaniam.
Besides composing, writing and singing the song, Mahati has also played the violin and performed gymnastics in the music video. Mahati has been working towards her dream of becoming a professional artiste since a young age and began learning music at the age of 2!!
“My song is about ‘tween life’ and its struggles. It depicts the emotions of tweens, who at times find it difficult to share their feelings with their loved ones. As I have sung in my song, ‘sometimes we have to be the leaders and other times the teachers.’ Through this song, I want to convey the message to all tweens out there that we often have our friends to support us and help us deal with our problems or conflicts, however, to lead a healthy and happy life, we need to learn to be our own best friends first!” says Mahati.
Mahati has performed live with her grandparents at events such as the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival and has also been a part of the Duroflex Campaign Sounds of Sleep Session. She has been a part of various ensembles and worked with some of the leading artistes in the country, including Aruna Sairam, The Thayir Sadam Project (a Carnatic fusion collection that has received millions of views on social media) and many more.
Bindu Subramaniam commented happily, “We couldn’t be prouder of Mahati and her achievements. It is so wondrous to see her create this whole music piece all by herself. She has always had clear ambitions in life, and we are delighted to see her reach such a milestone. There is immense potential in her, and it is great to watch her grow into an artistic individual and carry on the legacy.”
