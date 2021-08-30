MUMBAI — Janmashthami will be celebrated with great fervor worldwide Aug. 30 this year. In Hindi film music, more songs have been recorded about Lord Krishna in all his aspects than of any other deity. This Janmasthami, we look at 12 standout songs over the decades.
Mohe Panghat Pe Nandlal / Mughal-E-Azam (1960)
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar / Lyrics: Shakeel Badayuni /Music: Naushad
Anarkali dances on stage in front of a besotted Prince Salim, narrating how Radha is teased by Krishna on the waterfront (panghat). The song was created by two Muslims and filmed on two others in a movie produced, directed and written by several Muslim artistes, signifying the deep respect for Hindu culture even among other communities. Badayuni, as the son of a a moulvi (Muslim priest) was always told by his father to study every religion in detail. And Naushad and Shakeel were past masters of songs with a Hindu ethos.
Madhuban Mein Radhika / Kohinoor (1960)
Mohammed Rafi / Shakeel Badayuni / Naushad
Another Shakeel-Naushad triumph, this time with Rafi singing for Dilip Kumar. The lyrics celebrated how Radha danced to Lord Krishna’s magical flute. The classicism in the tunes and lyrics, apart from in the vocals, was exemplary.
Govinda Aala Re Aala / Bluffmaster (1963)
Mohammed Rafi / Rajendra Krishan / Kalyanji-Anandji
A timeless devotional sung on the streets of Mumbai and Maharashtra on Dahi Handi (Gokulasthami) day, which follows Janmasthami, when a human pyramid is erected and a pot of curd tied high up in the air is broken. This song remains more popular than the traditional version in the way it was sung, written and recorded for this film, just like Lata Mangeshkar’s “Vande Mataram” from the film “Anand Math” over that song’s original.
Krishna O Kaale Krishna / Main Bhi Ladki Hoon (1964)
Lata Mangeshkar / Rajendra Krishan / Chitragupta
In this hard-hitting social, the dark-skinned heroine chides Lord Krishna for giving her a similar complexion as his, which leads to problems for her in a color-obsessed society.
Sanjh Savere Adharon Pe Mere / Madhavi (1969)
Lata Mangeshkar / Anand Bakshi / Laxmikant-Pyarelal
The total devotion Radha has towards Shyam (Krishna) is expressed wistfully in this beautiful song, wherein she expresses that his name is on her lips at all times.
Govind Bolo Hari Gopal Bolo / Johny Mera Naam (1970)
Lata Mangeshkar & Manhar / Indeevar / Kalyanji-Anandji
A simple but heartfelt prayer to Lord Krishna, asking devotees to invoke His name all the time, this traditional bhajan has been heard in endless non-film versions. For the 1970 film, the song was penned with a situational touch by Indeevar.
Kanha Re Kanha / Truck Driver (1970)
Lata Mangeshkar / Indeevar / Sonik-Omi
In this lovely litany of lost love, the singer wants to know why Kanha (or Lord Krishna) cannot bear to see two lovers happy when he has himself been a part of the “Raas Leela” (considered to be one of the highest and most esoteric of Krishna's pastimes, in which romantic love is seen as a reflection of the ecstatic spiritual love of Krishna, or God, in the spiritual world.).
Shor Mach Gaya Shor / Badla (1974)
Kishore Kumar / Anand Bakshi / Laxmikant-Pyarelal
Another song for the Dahi Handi celebration on the streets, this song also celebrates Lord Krishna’s love for butter. The rousing dance song talks about how Krishna, known also as “Maakhan Chor” (the one who robs butter) sneaks into Gokul, smashes the pot with a stone and naughtily achieves his objective while chasing the cowgirls as well.
Yashomati Maiyya Se / Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978)
Lata Mangeshkar & Manna Dey / Pt. Narendra Sharma / Laxmikant-Pyarelal
This Krishna devotional showcases him innocently wanting to know from his mother Yashoda why he is dark-skinned when Radha is fair, and how his question is answered by a smiling, understanding mother.
Ek Radha Ek Meera / Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985)
Lata Mangeshkar / Ravindra Jain / Ravindra Jain
If Radha had a rival for Krishna’s love, it was Meera, and this song stresses on how both the maidens loved him with equal intensity but in different ways.
Mora Roop Rang / Qatl (1986)
Lata Mangeshkar / Anand Bakshi / Laxmikant-Pyarelal
Arguably the most erotic of the Radha-Krishna songs in Hindi cinema, the beautiful number filmed on Sarika on stage described her passion for Lord Krishna, which was also beautifully reciprocated.
Radha Kaise Na Jale / Lagaan (2001)
Asha Bhosle & Udit Narayan / Javed Akhtar / A.R. Rahman
The heroine compares herself here to Radha, with the hero being like her Lord Krishna, and she asks him why she should not be jealous when he flirts with other beautiful maidens (gopis). In this case, it was the foreign lady who is smitten by him. In turn, her Krishna tells her why she should not be burning with envy but be secure in their mutual love.
