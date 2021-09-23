MUMBAI — Fresh off the success of her recent release alongside A.R. Rahman, for the official Cheer4India song of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics, “Hindustani Way,” multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ananya Birla is preparing for the launch of her debut album.
Titled “Bombay Basement,” the 6-track immersive compilation will be released on her YouTube channel and across all major streaming platforms in October. The entire album, which was conjured up during the pandemic, hints at themes such as self-love, racial discrimination and toxic relationships in a nonconformist manner. Weaving in influences of breakbeat, pop, jazz, blues and R&B, the catalog of radio-ready jams showcases the pop star’s sonic evolution while attempting to break free from the confines of language and genre.
Ahead of the full release, she shared the music video of the lead track from the album, “When I’m Alone,” which marks her maiden innings as a music video director. The relatable video aesthetically captures personal vignettes from Ananya’s life from childhood besties to her first date and other defining life moments that made her who she is today.
Elaborating on how the album shaped up, Birla says, ““Bombay Basement” was born out of a jam session in the basement of my Mumbai residence, with a couple of friends. I had a lot I wanted to write about and share and it all just kind of clicked. The range of the songs takes you through multiple shared emotions, but through the lens of my individual experiences. Over the last few months, I’ve witnessed a number of life-altering experiences that nudged me to introspect on the experiences that have shaped me. Life is a series of transactions, some that occur to shape you and some that teach you how change is the only constant.”
Expanding further on the progression of her artistry on this project, she says, “In the accompanying music videos, I’ve tried to lend a more personalized touch and give my fans a slightly unrestricted access into my personal space. I’m excited to see what my fans think of it.”
Here is the track-list:
“When I’m Alone” is a reflective track, it explores the concept of self-discovery and how experiences shape perspectives.
“Give Me Up” is a retro-influenced track about divine timing and soulmate connections.
“Deny Me” takes potshots at immigration complications for brown skinned people. This track is a satirical jibe on being hauled up without reason by authorities. It draws direct inferences from Ananya’s personal experience.
“Do It Anyway” is a “sonic marriage” between pop and jazz. This laidback track sheds light on a toxic love affair that entraps lovers into an addictive narcissistic snare.
“Tu Hi Mera Ghar” reflects on the concept of home being less of a place or a person but more of a feeling. This is the only Hindi track on the album.
“Old Me” is a track that highlights evolution and transition, and will see Birla serving some deliciously slick vibes.
Birla is a 27 year-old singer-songwriter from Mumbai, based between Mumbai and Los Angeles, where she is signed to Maverick Management. She is the first homegrown artiste to go Platinum with an English language track in India. She has hit over 400 million global streams since her debut single in 2016.
The self-taught santoor and guitar player has been propelled from low-key gigs around London to performing at some of Asia’s biggest music events including Global Citizen, Oktoberfest and Sunburn, and opening for artistes like Wiz Khalifa and Coldplay. Ananya has scaled the charts at home and appeared on major playlists and radio stations in the US, UK, Europe, Australia, the Middle-East and South-East Asia. She has also collaborated with major producers and writers including Jim Beanz, DJ Buddha, pop guru Nick Atkinson, Edd Holloway, “Empire State of Mind” writer Angela Hunte and Grammy-nominated Mood Melodies.
Listed as one of GQ’s Most Influential Young Indians and a Forbes Woman to Watch, Birla is a strong believer in equality. She set up Mpower in 2016, which works to stamp out the stigma around mental illness in India and to provide world-class care where there has been little to date. She recently launched one of the first mental health helplines in India for those struggling during the pandemic.
Birla also launched the Ananya Birla Foundation that aims to address education, humanitarian relief, mental health, climate change, equality and financial inclusion and related causes. The Foundation was kicked off with a COVID-19 relief project that involved providing menstruation kits, PPE kits and protective equipment to women and hospitals across Maharashtra. She also promotes female empowerment through her business Svatantra (which means free and self-dependent), which helps women entrepreneurs in rural India grow their businesses and become financially independent.
