MUMBAI — Aparashakti Khurana debuts as a singer, composer and lyricist with his maiden single “Kudiye Ni.” Interestingly, in a first again, the video
has been directed by his sister-in-law Tahira Kashyap Khurrana. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar for T-Series.
“Kudiye Ni” was composed and written in five minutes when Khurrana was shooting for “Dangal” in Delhi four years ago. The directorial debut of Tahira is a simple song where the boy and girl meet at a common friend’s wedding in Chandigarh and indulge in light banter. “You could even call it a musical love conversation between the two,” quips Khurrana, who features with Sargun Mehta in the video.
He adds, “I took time to bring this song to the viewers. I was looking for the right window, the right person to direct it, the right platform and label to release the song, the right co-actor to feature in it and the right person to render female vocals for it.”
“In the last case, who better than a versatile singer and family friend Neeti Mohan? That’s why it took four years. I believe everything happens at the right time. I did not want to come out with this single in a hurry for the heck of it.”
Director Khurrana points out, “Aparashakti came to me with the song and said that we have to shoot this video in the next 10 days, and I was like ‘Okay, let’s do
it.’ Suddenly, we were told the shoot has been brought forward by some days. Here I was, thinking this is my debut effort and I am going to do a full-on prep, but the next thing we know we were rolling. It was complete madness, but all of us had fun putting together the video.”
Although Mehta was finalized to feature in the video months ago, it was difficult
coordinating her dates with a busy Khurrana. Laughing at the memory, Mehta says, “Now also if someone asks for my dates, I can only give dates in September, not before that. But, yes, I enjoyed working on “Kudiye Ni” because of the raw vibe and experimental streak that Tahira brought with her. It is a very hummable song and people who often caught me humming it would ask me which song it is.”
Producer Bhushan Kumar adds: "Aparashakti’s talent has been revelatory. He is multi-talented just like his brother and musician-actor Ayushmann. In “Kudiye Ni,” he impresses with the simplicity in which he has penned the small-town “nok-jhok” between a boy and a girl. In a traditional set-up, he infuses a contemporary feel through the lyrics and the singing. Neeti Mohan matches the tempo in this peppy number through her playful singing.”
We would add, if the video is any indication, that this Khurrana is even better as a musician than his elder brother, who has just declared him a better actor as well!
(0) comments
