MUMBAI — India’s first (and extensively interactive) digital music museum (named the Indian Music Experience, eschewing the word “Museum” to not give a dated feel associated with museums in India), has reopened after a 3-month gap in mid-July amid the second wave of the pandemic. The museum is located at J.P. Nagar, Bangalore, and is founded by the Brigade Group, a leading construction firm in that city.
Manasi Prasad, music artiste and also Museum Director, Indian Music Experience, said in a media statement: “Dear music lover, we were thrilled to reopen the museum in mid-July after a nearly three-month closure during the second wave, and the response has been encouraging. With a host of Covid-safe measures including all staff on-site being vaccinated, we are committed to making the museum visit a safe and enjoyable experience for visitors.”
“The month of August invokes feelings of national pride. As our nation enters its 75th year of Independence, we thought it would be meaningful to explore the many associations between music and political movements. I do hope you will join us for all these events, and experience the power of music and its role in our collective history.”
“Museums and art institutions around the world are innovating to find meaningful ways to continue to impact our communities. We can only do this in partnership with our audience. I hope you will continue to support us in all our endeavors.”
However, the celebrations do not end there! The IME is also offering a 20 percent discount code on entry fees for all vaccinated visitors, which can be availed using the code VAC20.
At present, however, the museum will remain open only from Friday to Sunday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The IME covers every kind of music heard in India from centuries back all the way to fusion, across the nation and following every genre from folk, Hindustani and Carnatic classical, dance music, theater music, Hindi and other film music, patriotic music and fusion, including vocalists and instruments. The tour begins with a short movie on what music is, and includes sections on Radio, music instruments and other digital facilities to listen to diverse music at first-hand. It also includes a section on “100 Greatest Luminaries in Indian Music.” This writer is on the Museum Content Team since the concept for this was created in 2011 and is the only consultant on Hindi Film Music.
Those wanting to know more can visit www.indianmusicexperience.org
The IME has been organizing musical events since it was inaugurated in July 2019. After the lockdowns, these were organized online. This month, IME is proud to associate with Silver Talkies as their Outreach Partner for the month of August, celebrating the theme, “The Spirit of Freedom.”
Silver Talkies is a social impact organization that has been working with individuals that are 55+ since 2014, with the main aim to promote active ageing as a desirable and viable goal for older adults. They are now a pan-India virtual community of seniors and have been adding value to their lives through their digital magazine, virtual club, events, workshops, and tie-ups with industry experts and partners.
The IME is a must-visit for all visitors to that city. A music lover will find it difficult to move out of the museum in less than two or three hours.
Register for the Aug. 29 online session on Vande Mataram: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEtc-2vqTwqHN2CB-JDawsGSdDawA6DjMHr
