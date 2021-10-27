MUMBAI — Harrdy Sandhu unveiled one of many looks of Palak Tiwari from his upcoming single, “Bijlee Bijlee,” to his six million followers on Instagram. The starlet will be seen opposite the former sportsman showcasing her lovely looks along with her dance moves in her first-ever music video. Palak is the daughter of Hindi TV and film actress, Shweta Tiwari, and has also done a small stint as an assistant director and is gearing up for her film debut.
“Bijlee Bijlee” will be released just before the Diwali celebrations Oct. 30. Harrdy Sandhu has performed the lyrics penned by Jaani, the music has been produced by National Award winner, B Praak, and Arvindr Khaira has directed the futuristic music video, marking the reunion of the group who are responsible for the genre-defining 2018 hit song “Kya Baat Ay.”
