Words matter and a simple greeting to Indian American music artist Sapra was the inspiration for his newest music video, “She is the Best,” which premiered Oct. 21.
With an upbeat tempo, it’s a tribute to women and a celebration of the power that positivity can create in a person’s life.
“Someone came up to me and said, “You’re the best,” and that made me feel super good, confident and happy,” said Sapra. “It’s important to understand how our words make others feel. When we use words of encouragement, it can motivate them for life. It’s so important to always choose our words wisely and always use words of encouragement.”
A singer, dancer and actor, Sapra is also the video director and co-wrote the song’s lyrics with Kristoffer Krass and Sharad Tripathi.
Actress and choreographer Amanda Macleod brought the lyrics to life. Creative producers for the project were Sartaj Randhawa and Gregory Desgouttes, with music produced by Ara Torosyan.
“I used the title ‘She is the Best’ because I believe woman is the strongest and most powerful creature in the world,” said Sapra. “Positivity is a chain reaction and attracts more positivity. Each and every human being has something special that makes them unique.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.