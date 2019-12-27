NEW DELHI (IANS) — Kailash Kher has recorded a new song, “Bol re Dilli bol,” composed by Pravesh Mallick and written by Annu Rizvi.
The song is part of an upcoming web series called “Transparency: Pardarshita” produced and directed by Dr Raizada for Munish Raizada Films.
The web series is about India against corruption and the song establishes the theme of the show, portraying the sentiment of the common man, in the process aiming to make a strong statement against political corruption.
Munish Raizada is a Chicago-based neonatologist. The song is released under Ditto Music label.
