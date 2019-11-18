MUMBAI (IANS) — Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar is on her way to recovery after being hospitalized for viral chest congestion and is "doing good,” according to sources.
An official spokesperson said Nov. 16: "Lata didi is doing good today."
The legendary singer was rushed to Breach Candy hospital Nov. 11.
Since then, many fans and Bollywood celebrities such as Shabana Azmi and Hema Malini have been praying for her speedy recovery.
The iconic singer, who turned 90 on Sept. 28, became a recipient of India's highest civilian honor Bharat Ratna in 2001. She has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages.
She has also been honored with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France's highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honor, besides numerous national and international awards.
In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artist in the history. She had reportedly sung over 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974.
