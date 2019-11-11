MUMBAI — Bollywood playback legend Lata Mangeshkar, who was rushed to the hospital Nov. 11 morning due to viral chest congestion, is now stable and recovering.
"Lata Mangeshkar ji had a viral chest congestion. Keeping her age in mind, as a precautionary measure, she has checked in to Breach Candy Hospital in order to ensure antibiotics on time to prevent any more infection. She is stable and recovering," read a statement issued on the singer's behalf.
Mangeshkar was admitted in Breach Candy Hospital at around 2 am on Nov. 11. Soon, there were multiple reports doing the rounds suggesting that her condition is critical. Her team has come out to deny all such claims.
The iconic singer, who turned 90 on Sept. 28, became a recipent of India's highest civilian honor Bharat Ratna in 2001. She has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages.
Born on Sept. 28, 1929, she has also been honored with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France's highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honor, besides numerous national and international awards.
In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artiste in the history. She had reportedly sung over 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974.
Mangeshkar, who has been active on social media despite her advancing age, wished actress Padmani Kolhapure good luck Nov. 10 for the upcoming film "Panipat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.