MUMBAI — Tips Industries, along with the Department of Mental Health and Behavioral Sciences at Fortis Healthcare, came together to launch the ‘Music 4 Mental Health’ initiative, to educate people about the positive impact that music can have on mental health.The Tips ‘Music 4 Mental Health’ compilations include the music of legendary artistes Pt. Hari Prasad Chourasia, Pt. Jasraj, Pt. Shivkumar Sharma, Ustad Bismillah Khan, Ustad Vilayat Khan, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Pannalal Ghosh and Jagjit Singh.
The compilations are “Mindful Morning BlissMusic,” “Mindful Music Evening Peace” and “Mindful Mantras,” which are all available on JioSaavn, Amazon Music and Gaana.
Tips Music is famous for Hindi film soundtracks, but it happens to be the first and only music company in the world to promote the heritage and the science of Hindustani raags specifically for mental health care.
Says Kumar Taurani, “This decade is all about combating issues that cause mental stress and at Tips Industries Ltd., we are proud to be at the forefront of taking our heritage of Hindustani classical music and other music from the Tips repertoire to the world for increasing awareness of how important music can be for mental health care.”
He adds: “We realize that the world is going through one of its toughest times. Millennial challenges and issues have increased the rate of suicides tremendously. Unmet desires for a better life, lack of safety and various fears often fueled by a lack of tolerance breed an ever-increasing level of aggressiveness and rage. The resulting hostilities and losses in day-to-day lives of individuals cause serious mental health issues with visible human, and possibly not so apparent, economic costs.”
Tips envisions to increase the awareness of how important mental health is, especially for this generation, and having workshops are the best way to inculcate better habits from a young age. Dr. Parikh and other experts from the mental health care department have conducted “The Path to Success “workshops across the country and reached out to over 200,000 students since October 2019.
