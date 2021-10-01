MUMBAI —The two legends, Sachin Dev Burman (1906) and Majrooh Sultanpuri (1919) were both born Oct. 1. Individually, they enriched us with innumerable songs. Dada (as SDB or S.D. Burman was fondly known), made his singing debut in Hindi with “Seeta” in 1936 and as a composer with “Eight Days” and “Shikari” in 1946. Majrooh Sultanpuri began to write with “Shah Jehan” in the same year. Dada had worked earlier in Bengali theater and cinema in about 20 overall assignments.
It took a full 11 years for the two to come together as music director and lyricist with “Paying Guest” and “Nau Do Gyarah,” both memorable scores in the same year—1957. Their last film together was “Arjun Pandit” in 1976. In this 20-year phase, they collaborated only on 16 films—of about 85 that Dada scored until 1977, and from about 250 that Majrooh wrote for until 2004. Dada died Oct. 31, 1975, while Majrooh passed away May 24, 2000.
But their musical excellence together permeated most of their movies, and we mention here our six most sparkling of the SD-Majrooh collaborations.
“Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi” (1958)
Considered Hindi cinema’s ultimate comedy until the 1950s, “Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi” was a home production for Ashok Kumar (who had introduced S.D. Burman in “Eight Days” and “Shikari”), Kishore Kumar and Anoop Kumar.
The musical delights included “Babu Samjho Ishaare,” “Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si,” “Hum The Woh Thi Aur Sama Rangeen,” “Main Sitaron Ka Taraana” and “Haal Kaisa Hai Janaab Ka.” Kishore Kumar, Manna Dey and Asha Bhosle sang these songs and Sudha Malhotra also came in for a duet with Asha, “Hum Tumhare Hain.”
“Sujata” (1959)
Talat Mahmood’s “Jalte Hain Jiske Liye” led the charts, but for me, Geeta Dutt’s “Nanhi Kali Sone Chali” was the highlight of this album. Asha and Geeta also shared “Kali Ghata Chhaye,” “Bachpan ke Din Bhi Kya Din The” and “Tum Jiyo Hazaaron Saal,” while Dada’s self-rendered beauty “Suno Mere Bandhu Re” completed the score. The relatively unsung song was “Andhe Mein Bhi Sapna Dekha”—a demanding fun number that needed Rafi’s special expertise.
“Teen Devian” (1965)
This musical masterpiece had Rafi’s monumental pair, “Aise To Na Dekho” and “Kahin Bekhayal Hokar” besides the three Kishore duets, “Arey Yaar Mere Tum Bhi Ho Gazab,” (with Asha) and “Likha Hai Teri Aankhon Mein” and “Uff Kitni Thandi Hai Yeh Rut” (both with Lata Mangeshkar), the latter being a very unusual composition for SD. The sixth beauty was “Khwab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat” by Kishore Kumar. Majrooh wrote “Kahin Bekhayal Hokar” as a ghazal, and he remembered that SD was not very comfortable with this genre.
“Jewel Thief” (1967)
One song, “Rulaake Gaya Sapna Mera” was written by Shailendra, the original lyricist who was to do the film. But Majrooh completed his late friend’s film beautifully, with all-hit and popular perennials like “Yeh Dil Na Hota Bechara,” “Aasmaan Ke Neeche,” “Dil Pukare” (all by Kishore, Lata and Rafi) and the twin Asha sizzlers “Baithe Hai Kya Uske Paas” and “Raat Akeli Hai.” The final coup was “Honthon Mein Aisi Baat” (Lata-Bhupinder Singh), which Dada created and recorded after the unit left for shooting to Sikkim, asking producer-actor Dev Anand to trust him to give him the perfect song.
“Talash” (1970)
Touted as India’s first film that cost a crore, the O.P. Ralhan movie had an astounding score with “Aaj To Junhili Raat Maa” (Lata) and “Meri Duniya Hai Maa” (sung by S.D. Burman himself) as the two icings on this delightful musical cake. “Khayi Hai Re Humne Kasam,” “Palkon Ke Peeche Se,””Tere Naina Talash Karen” “Kar Le Pyar Kar Le” and “Kitni Akeli” were the rest of the “delicacies.”
“Abhimaan” (1973)
S.D. Burman’s only score to win a HMV Gold Disc had the stunning “Ab To Hai Tumse” (Lata) leading an excellent musical package that comprised “Piya Bina,” “Teri Bindiya Re,” “Tere Mere Milan Ki Yeh Raina,” “Meet Na Mila Re Man Ka” and “Loote Koi Man Ka Nagar.” The singers were Lata, Rafi, Kishore and Manhar, who was retained after he dubbed “Loote Koi” meant for Mukesh in this Amitabh-Jaya home production.
Two nuggets here: Anuradha Paudwal made her first appearance singing a small devotional composed by Arun Paudwal, Dada’s assistant, which is only theer in the film, not its album. And Nitin Mukesh enacted a song recording engineer in the studio recordings shown—he was assisting director Hrishikesh Mukherjee then!
