MUMBAI — Clearly indicating his persistent number one composer status, Ormax India has listed three albums by Pritam among the top 10 Hindi music albums of the decade 2010 to 2019.
Ormaxmedia, India's first specialized media consulting firm, has listed “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,” “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” & “Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai” as the music albums.
Team Pritam shares the achievement with fans, taking it to Instagram, and captioned it as, “#AeDilHaiMushkil, #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani & #OnceUponATimeInMumbaai make it to @ormaxmedia’s list of Top 10 Hindi music albums of the decade! Grateful for the love and appreciation.”
The decade saw Pritam belt out chartbusters year after year including some outstanding scores like “Barfi!,” “Dangal,” “Dilwale,” “Bajrangi Bhaijaa,” “Jagga Jasoos,” “Cocktail” and many others that sealed his reputation as an ace composer.
Pritam’s next is “Love Aaj Kal,” which will be followed by “’83,” “Laal Singh Chaddha” and “Brahmastra” and he has just made his web debut with “The Forgotten Army.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.