MUMBAI — Amazon Prime Music presents Punjabi Pop sensation Guru Randhawa and singer Tulsi Kumar for a peppy Punjabi mix for T-Series MixTape Season 2. After a sizzling start to the new season by Neeti Mohan and SukhE, T-
Series MixTape Punjabi Season 2, presented by Amazon Prime Music, brings another episode of music performances.
This time, the momentum continues with Randhawa and Kumar, as they come together in a unique mix of three popular tracks — “Enni Soni,” “Made in India” and “Crazy Habibi.” While Randhawa has been a part of Season 1,
this episode marks the debut of Kumar in MixTape Punjabi.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, this episode is available first on Amazon Prime Music for Prime members to enjoy, giving listeners an ad-free, voice-enabled listening experience.
Sahas Malhotra, director, Amazon Prime Music, said, “Amazon Prime Music’s collaboration with T-Series’ MixTape Punjabi Season 2 is the perfect stage for talented musicians to bring their best and delight their fans with the new season. Besides the popular track “Enni Soni” sung by this dynamic duo, Prime customers can enjoy listening to “High Rated Gabru” and “Slowly Slowly” sung by Guru Randhawa, as well as “O Saki Saki” and “Tera Ban Jaoonga” crooned by Tulsi Kumar, on the service.”
The music for all episodes of T-Series MixTape Punjabi Season 2 has been produced by Abhijit Vaghani. The show has been directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.
In this episode, as director Radhika says, “Guru with his inimitable “swag” and Tulsi with her “miniature grace” will blow you away with their renditions. Guru and Tulsi are seen sharing great chemistry as they take the live audience on a dancing journey with these groovy numbers. Their chemistry was really nice. Physically also, they look superb together. He is tall. She is small and tiny. They were perfectly synced in, having worked together in the past. Musically also, they were nicely synced.”
For the first time, Randhawa’s fans will get to see him holding another singer’s hand while singing. Sapru adds, “Having worked with practically every singing superstar of this country, we were super-excited to work with Guru. We have got a very special kind of light and sound arrangement, keeping with Guru’s superstardom. He has got that velvet voice, he’s someone who sings dance tracks but they are like romantic dance tracks. It stirs the heart."
The colors that have been selected for his song and the light transitions from one particular formation to another formation has been kept in sync with the soft, romantic sound of his voice. The best part is when Guru holds Tulsi’s hand and sings. That’s the moment for the video because Guru has never performed like that. "
