MUMBAI — Saregama, India’s oldest and largest music label, is foraying into the developing kids’ genre with a new song that is solely targeting them. Titled “Bachcha Party,” it is sung by the legendary Bappi Lahiri’s grandson, Rego-B, who features in the music video as well. The song is poised to be a kids’ favorite at parties.
The music video features a boisterous bunch of kids, led by Rego B, who declare that a state of “Bachcha Party” is in effect and it’s their rules, likes and preferences that will be honored. Replete with some cool dance moves, an infectious beat, funky lyrics and even a catchy rap portion, the song is a bundle of dynamic energy that is poised to become a party favorite among kids.
Rego himself reflects his grandfather’s legendary swag and style in the video. The music has been given by Shameer Tandon, and the video has been choreographed and directed by Rahul Shetty.
Releasing his first track with his grandad, Rego-B said, “I am too excited right now. “Bachcha Party” is all about us kids having fun and enjoying and doing things we love doing. I totally related to the song, and with the guidance of my grandfather, my parents and Shameer uncle, I managed to deliver this track. It was also awesome fun to shoot the song and do some cool dance moves. I especially love the hook-step – I think It’s very catchy. Hope all of you like it.”
Lahiri is understandably excited about Rego carrying on the family mantle with Saregama. He says: “I am really happy and proud that my grandson is starting off his career in music so early on. “Bachcha Party” is a song that suits his personality and style and is best suited for him. Thanks to Shameer Tandon, who discovered the spark in Rego and has composed the song that suits him best.”
“And for a record label as prestigious as Saregama to launch him makes it doubly special, since my association with Saregama goes back to many decades. Rego B is diligent and an eager learner and I am excited to see what opportunities lie in store for him.”
“This is the fourth generation: my daughter Rema first cut her album “Little Star” in 1987 and she debuted with a Platinum Disc, and now her son Rego B is again with Saregama for his debut so history repeats. I humbly ask all my peers and fans to bless him and shower him with the same love they have always given to me.” Lahiri’s father Aparesh Lahiri also had a long association with the company that was known as HMV until 1989.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.