MUMBAI — With over 25,000 fans in attendance, pop icon Katy Perry's mesmerizing performance blew the audience away at the OnePlus music festival held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
On Nov. 16 night, after a lapse of seven years, Katy performed again in India. She had previously performed at the opening ceremony of 2012 Indian Premier League in Chennai.
"I was overwhelmed with the energy and love I felt as I performed. I had goosebumps when they sang along with me to their favorite songs. I could not have asked for more,” Katy Perry said at the OnePlus music festival.
"I am told this is your winter. And, knowing about the money and traffic, you should give yourself a round of applause. We love you and that's why we are here," Katy added.
During her performance, Katy also told the gathering: "We never want to forget you. It has been seven years since I was last in India. I can't believe myself. Look at how many people showed up. So, it is not going to be seven more years for me to come back."
Before she hit the stage, Dua Lipa, Amit Trivedi, Ritviz, The Local Train and Aswekeepsearching entertained the audience at OnePlus Music Festival.
The roar came when it was time for Katy to take the stage.
Taking the evening to a crescendo, Katy Perry wrapped up her performance with her hit single "Firework" accompanied by a stellar pyrotechnic show.
During the show, pop sensation Dua Lipa said: "The show tonight was absolutely amazing. This was my first gig in India and the vibe and energy of the fans blew me away! I can't wait to come back soon."
The crowd cheered as pop icon Dua Lipa took center stage. Keeping the momentum going, India's Hindustani EDM music prodigy Ritviz got crowds singing along to his most acclaimed single "Udd Gaye.”
