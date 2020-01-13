LONDON — London-based musician-composer Soumik Datta will be seen in a television series, "Rhythms of India,” showcasing Indian musical traditions and trends, starting Jan. 25.
In the series, Datta, who recently released a new EP "Jangal" in response to deforestation and the climate change crisis, meets musicians like sitar maestro Shujaat Khan, tabla master Bickram Ghosh, Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna, ghatam player Sukanya Ramgopal, veena player Jayanthi Kumaresh, lyricist Javed Akhtar, singer Kavita Krishnamurthy, DJ Nucleya and rapper DIVINE.
"Travelling across India to make 'Rhythms of India' was perhaps one of the most exciting times of my life," said Datta of the nine week-long shoot.
"One day I was exchanging notes with the rich and powerful of Mumbai's society, the next I was deep in the forests of Kerala with endangered tribes immersed in ancient rituals. In a country, so diverse, so stretched, I discovered that there is only one language that brings it together, and that language is music," he added.
