MUMBAI — This Independence Day, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group will release “Sufi Rock Season I,” an ensemble series of melodious music videos of six Sufi songs composed and sung with a Fusion of Rock Music.
Each video will be a unique blend of Sufi verses with soulful melodies, contemporized with electronic equipment and modern techniques. The videos will be released on Ultra Bollywood YouTube Channel and across all leading Music Streaming Apps later, like Gaana, Spotify, JioSaavn, Amazon Music, iTunes, Wynk Music and other leading platforms.
These songs are an ode to Sufism. The first video will be released Aug. 13. “Sufi Rock Season I” is conceived by a team of young musicians and singers. The songs are written by S. Faheem Ahmed and set to music by composer and director Nitesh Tiwari (NOT to be confused with the famous filmmaker of “Dangal” et al).
Shot and presented on the lines of Coke Studio, all these videos focus on the historical, religious and spiritual element of Sufi music. With lyrics and imagery inspired by traditional Sufi poets, these songs will replace the original instruments such as dhol, tabla and sitar with the traditional rock band format built around electric and bass guitars and drums.
The songs of the music video are “Karam Ho Karam,” “Ya Fasale,” “Marhaba,” “Mere Manpasand,” “Meri Tanha Raatein” and “Qayamat Qayamat.” They are sung by Harmaan Nazim, Naeem Ahmed, Lav Poddar, Faheem Ahmed and Nitesh Tiwari.
The band’s main essence lies in Sufism. Their music is a mixture of various rock genres, which they blended with Indian classical ragas. Sufi Rock, coined in 1993 by writer Nadeem F., is a subgenre of rock music that combines rock with classical Sufi music traditions. It emerged in the early 1990s in Asian and Middle-Eastern countries and was further popularized by bands like Junoon, Fuzon and Mekaal Hasan and carried its popularity into the new millennium.
Tiwari, from Siliguri, is an Indian film director, music composer and writer, known for his critically-acclaimed directorial debut film “Machaan.” He has composed more than 70 music albums released on T-Series, Zee Music, Venus, Yellow & Red Music, Gaana, iTunes, Hungama and many more well known platforms. He has also directed some parts of the film “Ek Ashaa,” which received more than 22 awards nationally and internationally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.