MUMBAI —Veteran singer Padma Shri Anuradha Paudwal, who completes 45 years as a Hindi playback singer this year, and has recorded in Marathi even before, and many others performed at the sacred festival of India, “Ganga Utsav 2021 – The River Festival.”
“It is my honor to perform at “The River Festival.” Keeping our Indian traditions alive should be our priority,” says the singer.
Through the songs, she expressed her best wishes to the Prime Minister’s call for the River Festival, and from the Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. She inspired the youth to stay rooted to their culture.
The Utsav celebrates the mystical and cultural river Ganga through storytelling, folklore and dialogues with eminent personalities, quizzes, display of traditional art forms, dance and music performances by renowned artistes, photo galleries and exhibitions and much more. Celebrating the glory of the holy river Ganga, this year, the Utsav also promotes practising cultural richness along the river Ganga.
