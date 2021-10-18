MUMBAI — As part of its ongoing efforts to provide a mainstream platform for indigenous talent, Warner Music India has announced the launch of a new record label – Maati. The label will feature artistes from across the length and breadth of the country, who have been discovered by Warner Music India and represent their regions’ local music fused with their unique styles.
Jay Mehta, managing director, Warner Music India, says: “In India, folk music emerges from local culture and reflects the local way of life. Pop music inspired by folk melodies has arguably created some of the best music in recent years. Yet original folk artistes rarely receive any recognition for their great work.”
“With Maati, we aim to provide a national platform for Indian folk music, its purest forms and its artistes, in a sustainable ecosystem where they can showcase their raw, unadulterated talent. The rustic authenticity of their music is an amazing experience that we’d like to bring to more mainstream audiences.”
The label’s first single, “Runuk Jhunuk,” is a Rajasthani folk fusion song from emerging artist Kanika that will be released Oct. 22. Kanika’s music has its roots in Momasar, a tiny village in Rajasthan, and it has an incredible melody supplemented with raw instrumentation of sarangi, a traditional short-necked bowed string instrument, and earthen pots.
It will be followed by a Pahadi track, “Phul Khilala,” performed by Garhwali singer Priyanka Maher.
