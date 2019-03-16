MUMBAI— As a part of the Hainan Island International Film Festival (HIIFF) Spring 19 and a step towards making ties stronger between India and China through movies, the late Nasir Husain’s yesteryear classic film “Caravan” will be screened exclusively. The festival is going to held from Mar. 23 to Apr. 16 at Sanya city in Hainan province of China in association with the Indo-China Friendship Society (ICFS).
Jeetendra, leading man of the film, said, “I am extremely happy and honored to know that ‘Caravan’ has been chosen by the committee to be screened on the day of opening ceremony in the festival. This is a great initiative that will enrich and promote the cultural exchanges between China and India. I am glad to know that ‘Caravan’ was one of the first movies from India that was loved by Chinese audiences,” he added.
And there is an Aamir Khan connection again! The 1971 blockbuster starred Asha Parekh and Aruna Irani. It was directed by legendary filmmaker Nasir Husain and was produced by his brother, Tahir Husain (Aamir Khan’s father). The music was by R.D. Burman and the lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri.
On the occasion, founder of ICFS, Kishore Jawade said, “We have been jointly promoting films, music, art and culture between both the countries. A show on the film’s hit songs being sung on stage as a tribute to R.D. Burman was also being planned.”
