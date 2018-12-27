MUMBAI—The Anand-Milind Academy Of Music and Anant Musical Dreams organized a musical evening named “Qayamat se Qayamat Tak, Chitragupta se Anand-Milind Tak” on the music of a father and his two sons.
Udit Narayan, Abhijeet, Sadhana Sargam, Alka Yagnik, Poornima and Jolly Mukherjee participated, and the guest of honor was lyricist Sameer Anjaan. The special guest was Amit Kumar. The event was a special tribute to the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi on his birth anniversary (Dec. 24) and was held on Christmas Day Dec. 25 at Mumbai’s Shamukhananda Hall.
Both father and sons have given innumerable musical hits to the music industry. While Chitragupta’s hits spans from 1950s with movies like “Ganga Ki Lehren,” “Bhabhi,” “Oonche Log,” “Vaasna” and “Kaali Topi Lal Roomal” among many more, Anand-Milind have had “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak,” “Dil,” “Beta,” “Baaghi,” “Ayee Milan Ki Raat” and others from the late ‘80s.
Singers Rajessh Iyer, Avi Dutta, Shouuriin Bhatt, Ashish Shrivastaava, Viveck, Nirupama Dey and Sangeeta Melekar also performed at the event with a 40-piece orchestra.
